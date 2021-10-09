UN Human Rights Council 48: UK Statement on Resolution to Establish a Special Rapporteur on Climate Change





Thank you, President.

We would like to thank the core group for presenting Resolution L.27 for the positive and constructive approach taken to negotiate on this related issue.

The UK recognizes the serious and obvious threat that climate change poses to the planet and that it can affect the full enjoyment of human rights.

As our Prime Minister recently mentioned, the next COP26 chairperson noted that this is a turning point for humanity, the UK remains unwavering that nations must fully respect, protect and promote human rights in all climate change-related measures. The UK makes it clear that climate change can pose risks to the lives and well-being of individuals and communities around the world. This includes the potential to disproportionately affect people in marginalized and vulnerable situations, including women and girls, the poor and indigenous peoples.

We recognize the seriousness of this issue. We believe that the new Special Rapporteur will help enhance the work of this Commission on the impact of climate change on the enjoyment of human rights. We have a strong record addressing the link between human rights and climate change. We supported the first UN resolution on human rights and climate change in 2008. In 2015, we signed the Geneva Pledge for the Human Rights of Climate Action. We are committed to implementing the Gender Action Plan agreed upon at COP25. We will continue to create links between human rights and climate change where appropriate and will continue to urge States to fulfill their human rights obligations while taking action to combat climate change.

Chairman, our position during the resolution negotiations was to ensure that the proposed powers do not duplicate the work of the existing Special Rapporteur and focus on human rights. The UK also highlighted that the principle of common but differentiated responsibility relates to climate change commitments but does not apply to human rights obligations.

We thank the Core Group for a constructive approach working across states to consolidate our concerns and arrive at a robust text. As co-sponsors of this resolution, we welcome the appointment of the new Special Rapporteur and look forward to success in Glasgow in the coming weeks.

thank you.

