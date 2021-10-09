British theaters face female churn after pandemic, study finds | theater





Women leaders in British theater have expressed concern that cash-strapped theaters may prioritize the safe work of men and face a churn of female talent unless urgent action is taken to support women after the pandemic.

The survey found that over 60% of women across all roles in UK theater are considering leaving the industry, and 85% are concerned that gender inequality will worsen post-coronavirus. Key figures introduce grant funding and quotas to the British Arts Council (ACE) and the Government.

A study conducted by playwright Jennifer Tuckett in collaboration with organizations such as the Writers Guild of Great Britain, Equity, Stage Directors UK and December Group found that more than 98% of the 387 women surveyed had a past 19 Been experiencing problems for months. , including a decrease in freelance work (74%), an increase in housework (38%) childcare (27%) and unemployment (32%).

According to Tuckett, research and literary director of the Sphinx Theater, the UK’s oldest established women’s theater, one concern was that theaters risked equating the need to re-attract audiences with famous and safe productions. . company.

Other concerns included discrimination against women over 40 and women in emerging and mid-level jobs that were more needed.

Stella Kanu, secretary-general of the London International Festival of Theater of Theatre, said the drawings drawn in the study are layered, but without urgent intervention, the result is a massive outflow of talent that has already sadly begun. Every woman and non-binary person I talk to is seriously considering the theater industry environment and its impact on their workload, income, personal responsibility and potential future.

Director and Producer Jude Kelly, founder of the WoW Foundation and former artistic director of the Southbank Center, said COVID-19 has exposed the vulnerability of advances made by women in theatre.

Kelly, who has directed more than 100 films, including the British National Opera and London’s West End, said there seems to be a fantasy in Britain that women have won the debate over the relevance of art. However, our society, and thus our industry, still believes that women must be the unpaid primary caregivers of every family member, must address all the needs of the community, and are willing or willing to give up or give up in order to sustain our careers and dreams. locked up at home. Others.

The Women in Theater survey calls for ACE to introduce a Child Care and Child Care Responsibility Support Fund.

It also encourages specific support for women over 40 who work in theaters, raise awareness of gender bias, and introduce quotas and training.

Commercial theater owner Dame Rosemary Squire said the pandemic has highlighted the fundamental inequalities that women in our industry have to face for years.

Squire, founder of the Ambassador Theater Group and CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment, which owns 39 theaters in the West End, as well as regional venues across the UK, is a 40-year-old whose caring responsibilities are excessively on women, and often the responsibility of caring for both theaters. Said to have more than one person. children and the elderly.

I experienced this firsthand during the epidemic and saw many colleagues struggle with it, she said. Some of the people most affected were freelancers. Our business relies on a freelance creative workforce, many of whom are women. They suffered the double blow of disrupted workflows and increased household responsibilities, and often had little or no financial support available.

Last year, a third of freelancers said they were considering leaving the industry.

Respondents to the Tucketts survey said they have moved to other sectors of the entertainment industry that pay more for it, including TV, movies and games.

As an early female artist, one person said that at a time when theaters were in danger, Lim felt much more dangerous than before.

Ellie Peers, secretary-general of the Writers Guild of Great Britain, said the figures could be shocking.

Tuckett added: Dominic Cummings is reported to have said the damn ballerinas could go to the back of the queue in terms of pandemic support. We hope that once business is back to normal, ACE and the UK Government will be committed to supporting women in the arts as industry, which contributes billions of dollars to the economy each year.

