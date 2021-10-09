Kamala Harris skips US-Mexico border security meeting and heads to New Jersey instead





Several senior members of the Biden administration were in Mexico City for a meeting with Mexican officials regarding security along the US-Mexico border on Friday. But Vice President Kamala Harris was not among them.

Harris, whom President Biden appointed in March to manage the US response to the migrant crisis along the border, instead traveled to New Jersey.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and US Attorney General Merrick Garland attended the high-level talks on Friday in the Mexican capital.

Ken Salazar, a former US Senator from Colorado who is now US Ambassador to Mexico, was also in attendance.

IMPEACH MAYORKAS: DHS CHIEF CANCELS BORDER WALL CONTRACT DURING CRISIS, GOP CALLS IT

“Today’s high-level security dialogue marks an important new phase in the security partnership between the United States and Mexico,” Mayorkas tweeted on Friday. “We will work together in a new framework to guide our joint efforts and work towards our common goals of security and prosperity for our two nations.”

Harris, meanwhile, traveled to Garden State, visiting a daycare at Montclair State University in Little Falls and an immunization site at Essex County Community College in Newark to promote the Biden Administrations program.

The vice president last visited the border in June, spending several hours in El Paso, Texas on her way to her home in California. This is the only time she has been to the border since taking office.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plays bingo with children at Montclair State University’s Ben Samuels Children’s Center in Little Falls, New Jersey, USA on Friday, October 8, 2021 (Getty Images)

She then traveled to Los Angeles again the following weekend, spending the July 4th vacation at home.

Harris has faced relentless criticism from Republicans, who say her avoidance of the border region robbed her of valuable first-hand knowledge of border issues.

MSNBC DING KAMALA HARRIS RUHLE AT THE BORDER: SHE WAS DEDICATED TO BE RESPONSIBLE

“Vice President Harris ignores the real problem areas along our southern border which are not protected by the border wall and are overrun by the open and ill-conceived border policies of the federal government,” said the governor of Texas. , Greg Abbott, in a statement. before his trip at the end of June.

Harris and her spokespersons retorted that she had focused on behind-the-scenes discussions with Latin American leaders regarding the “root causes” of migration, such as poverty and political corruption in countries like Guatemala. , Honduras and El Salvador.

Presumably in reaction to criticism from the GOP, Harris told potential migrants: “Don’t come” to the United States when she visited Guatemala in early June.

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two in Newark, NJ on Friday, October 8, 2021, to return to Washington. (Associated press)

She also raised her eyebrows for hesitating to questions asked by reporters on the border at the time.

“I haven’t been to Europe. I mean, I don’t understand what you mean,” Harris scoffed at a question from “NBC Nightly News” presenter Lester Holt about whether she was planning to go to the border before its June. visit to Texas was planned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Since March, Vice President Kamala Harris has led the administration’s diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras,” the White House said in a statement. over the summer promoting its root cause strategy plan. “She has worked with bilateral, multilateral and private sector partners, as well as civil society leaders, to help people across the region find hope at home.

The White House did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment late at night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/kamala-harris-us-mexico-border-security-new-jersey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos