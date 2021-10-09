The UK contactless payment limit is increasing to 100, so should I be concerned? | contactless payment





A financial revolution that started quietly in September 2007. That’s when the first contactless bank cards were introduced in the UK, allowing people to wave and pay for low-cost items like a cup of coffee or newspapers. At that time, the spending limit was 10.

Now, 14 years later, at least 135 million contactless cards are in circulation, and the technology is responsible for 9.6 billion payments per year and is growing, with the limit set to rise to 100 soon. Effective Friday, October 15th, these changes will more than double. Currently 45 caps.

Not everyone likes the new spending limit. Some people call this a thief’s dream because if the card is lost or stolen, it means that criminals can take much more money with each transaction. Meanwhile, there are fears that the new limit will prevent people from tracking their expenses, making it too easy to pile up big bills without thinking.

Can I use the new 100-piece limit from day one?

Strictly speaking, the nationwide release will start on October 15th. Most, if not all, banks are ready, but given the number of payment terminals that need to be updated, it may take some time for all stores to accept higher payouts.

Before closing your checkout, please ensure that your transaction has been successfully completed. UK Retail Consortium

The UK retail consortium says not all retailers plan to implement the new limit, and for retailers that do, it could take days, weeks or months for the change to take effect in stores. Co-ops food stores said they were reviewing whether or when to make the changes.

BRC said customers should be aware that different businesses may have different limitations or may be at different stages of the process. Extra: Please make sure the transaction has been successfully completed before closing the checkout. This refers to what is known in the industry as contactless store stores where customers using self-service checkouts are asked to enter a pin, but leave the store with an item they don’t notice and believe they have paid for by mistake. But for shelter.

What if I prefer a lower bound?

Your bank may allow you to set it up yourself. For example, Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland customers can choose a contactless limit between 30 and 95 in increments of 5. You can do this through the mobile app. This will initially apply to debit cards, credit cards bearing the MBNA brand will follow shortly.

Shoppers in the UK will be able to spend up to $100 using contactless card payments starting October 15. Photo: Anthony Brown/Alamy

Similarly, digital bank Starlings customers can select a limit between 0 and 100 in ten steps through the app.

HSBC, Barclays and Monzo said they currently do not offer individual restrictions.

The National Architectural Association and Santander say they are looking into making this feature available in the near future.

Is it possible to completely opt out of contactless?

Many banks, including NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Santander, Nationwide, and Starling, allow customers to turn off contactless features, usually through an app.

Contactless cards can be requested by customers from several well-known companies, including HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Santander and Nationwide.

Some, such as Barclays, NatWest, and Monzo, freeze cards for those who lose them so that no one else can use them.

Should I still use the pins?

When a certain number of contactless transactions or spending levels are reached, cardholders are required to enter a PIN for payment. This is to prevent card thieves from making large, contactless payments.

After a certain number of contactless transactions or spending levels are reached, cardholders are required to enter a PIN to make a payment. Photo: Martyn Evans/Alamy

According to the official regulations of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the maximum cumulative threshold for up to 5 consecutive transactions or multiple purchases is 130. The FCA said a few months ago that the financial industry had generally opted to impose a cumulative spending limit rather than including consecutive purchases, and one bank told us:

On October 15th, the maximum cumulative threshold more than doubled to 300, which could be a warning to some people.

However, the important thing is that individual banks and card companies can and are implementing their own limits, up to the maximum limit. They usually don’t advertise what this is for security reasons, but it can be much lower than the FCA limit. Monzo currently has a cumulative spending limit of 100, adding: The possibility of changing this threshold is currently under discussion.

Is contactless card fraud a big deal?

A financial institution told Guardian Money this week that there’s something people are really worried about when talking to customers. For example, there are fears that thieves can charge large sums on the card, or that criminals can use high-tech devices to steal card information while the plastic is in their pockets.

However, banks say criminals tend to be more interested in scams involving large sums of money, and the latest banking industry figures prove this. In the first six months of this year, there were 7.6 million contactless scams against cards and mobile phones, according to UK finance agency UK Finance.

The total amount of contactless spending in the first six months of this year was $66.5 billion, with 1 in 100 spending being fraud, he added, making up a small fraction of all transactions.

In the first six months of this year, bank transfer scams (aka Authorized Push Payment Scams) lost $355 million, 47 times more than those lost to contactless scams.

Fully protected from scams, so you get all your money back and you’ll never fall out of pocketUK Finance.

The fact that contactless cards can be quickly blocked in case of loss or theft limits the potential financial damage, and if you are already close to your transaction limit when your card is stolen, use it a couple of times before the thief has to enter your pin.

That said, the pandemic has reduced the chances of scammers, and higher limits will make this type of crime more attractive.

UK Finance says people don’t have to worry. It is fully protected from scams, so you can get all your money back and it says it won’t come out of your pocket. If you notice any suspicious activity on your account, contact your bank immediately. It is understood that the financial ombudsman service, which resolves conflicts between consumers and business providers of financial services, does not receive many complaints about contactless cards, but the rate at which banks file lawsuits is not clear.

The FCA said earlier this year that contactless payments are relatively secure compared to other payment methods, and there has been no appreciable increase in fraudulent transactions in other countries where contactless limits have been above 100.

This includes Canada, Singapore and Australia and has raised the single limit to 250 Canadian Dollars (146), 200 Singapore Dollars (108) and 200 Australian Dollars (107) respectively.

Google Pay and Apple Pay: No restrictions on phone payments

Google Pay and Apple Pay users can already make more purchases than they would spend on contactless cards.

Transactions are not restricted, but not everywhere, but some retailers have chosen limits based on card payments. However, others allow for greater spending.

Apple Pay and Google Pay support most UK bank cards, so add the details of your credit or debit card to the relevant app on your phone and then confirm with your bank, usually via text message code or phone call.

You can then pay with your mobile phone wherever the contactless symbol is displayed, including internationally and on public transport.

Google Pay and Apple Pay support most UK bank cards. Photo = Tea ceremony Ruby/Reuters

Google Pay and Apple Pay are used differently in stores. Basically, Google Pay on Android works just like a contactless credit card. Just turn on your phone screen and tap the reader to pay for goods or public transport within the UK contactless limits. You will need to unlock your phone to pay over the limit. For added security, you can set up all Google Pay transactions to be authenticated in this way.

Paying with your iPhone is a bit more complicated. To use Apple Pay, you’ll need to double-press the power button to open the Wallet app, then authenticate your payment with Face or Touch ID before touching your phone to a card device or reader. To speed up payment of public transport fares, you can set up a credit card to use for Express Travel on TfL services, First or Arriva buses.

Both services require the store to support authenticated payments over contactless limits in the UK. Aldi, Ikea, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer are just a few retailers.

Both services provide merchants with a virtual account number at checkout, keeping your physical card information safe. Payments will not be accepted even if the phone is completely turned off and not unlocked. Requiring a pin, face or fingerprint before paying is more secure than a contactless credit card. If you lose your phone using device location services provided by Apple and Google, locking it remotely prevents contactless payments.

Other mobile payment competitors include Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, and Fitbit Pay, which are available on their respective devices, but UK bank support is much more limited. Samuel Gibbs

