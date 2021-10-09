Big pressure: UK university applicants face fiercest competition in years | higher education





6th graders applying to college this year could face some of the toughest competition in a decade, especially in courses like medicine, admissions experts say.

As the deadline for applications in medicine, veterinary medicine and dentistry approaches the 15th of October, admissions officers are urging applicants to be prudent and realistic about their application and insurance offer choices.

After thousands of additional students this year received the high A grades needed to secure their seats, some select colleges have been busy finding enough bedrooms, seminar space and staff. Colleges say the competition will be fierce, with already more students postponed than last year and more 18-year-olds.

Dr Rohan Agarwal, founder of UniAdmissions, a tutoring service that supports students applying to the most competitive courses, said: Last year, 20% more students applied to medical school.

It is said that after a war, everyone wants to become a soldier. Everyone wants a doctor when there is an epidemic. He predicts that most decisions about whether to offer positions will be made based on students’ performance in interviews or additional entrance exams. He said the toughest competitions are likely to be held in medicine, but Russell Group universities will turn away more applicants for other courses this year.

After a surge in applications, some medical schools with hundreds of top-achieving students additionally enrolled, some medical schools offered 10,000 students the opportunity to transition to other colleges.

Exeter University has provided 10,000 successful medical students with free accommodation through 2022. Now next year there will be significant additional pressure on the place.

Professor Ian Fussell, Associate Dean of Education at Exeters School of Medicine, said: Students need to be flexible and talk about the school they want to go to and the situation this year.

Fussell says students who want to study medicine should expect fierce competition across the country. He says you can consider whether a year is right for you or if you can take another course before entering medicine.

Former Bristol college student. Bristol advised that this year’s 6th former should be very realistic if they apply. Photo: Nick Riddle/University of Bristol

Testing regulator Ofqual said on Thursday that 2022 would be a transition year. A-level grades do not return to pre-epidemic levels and students receive fewer top grades than the 2021 cohort. But experts say this alone won’t stop top universities from becoming more cautious about offers.

Andrew Hargreaves, founder of dataHE, a consulting firm that advises on college admissions, says schools should encourage students to apply for high-tariff courses at elite universities only if they have a realistic opportunity to achieve the required grades. Teachers need to understand that the less competitive environment for applicants has been around for 10 years but is changing. Make sure students are getting the appropriate support.

Hargreaves says it would make sense for selective colleges that have had to recruit more students than they wanted in the past two years to be recruiting fewer students in 2022. Some colleges will have tight wires and meet grade-level requirements exactly, he says.

The field of medicine is limited by the government. But over the past two years, ministers have been forced to provide urgent funding for new positions in medicine so universities can handle surplus applicants. Universities want the government to not put off plans at the last minute of the year and focus on additional venues long before results are available.

But even with the extra cash, Fussell says, many colleges still won’t be able to scale their courses much further. Our problem is with training placement, he says. We have one hospital in Exeter, one in Cornwall and one in Barnstaple. Everyone is already under such pressure, and even with additional funds, you cannot immediately create additional space or training capacity.

We are concerned about how this fierce competition will affect 13th grade students whose education has been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

Liz Bowhay, who has a daughter in her final year of type 6 college in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, says: This group has never taken a formal exam. She stayed after school for a revision class last March and came home to find out that her GCSE was cancelled. She just burst into tears.

As a parent, Bowhay says she’s very concerned about the additional competition to get into college. But because her daughter didn’t have a dress in her closet, she didn’t have a driving test date, and her first college experience was hampered: I didn’t seriously discuss it with her because I didn’t want to add to her worries.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said: The next two groups of A-level students now face significant challenges. Combined with a more stringent grading system next year, A-grades will be reduced and even lower next year.

He worries that next year people sitting at A-Levels won’t have experience with high-risk exams. He adds: All of this will hit the most disadvantaged students with the most lack of education during the pandemic.

Kerry OShea, Director of Admissions at the University of Bristol, advises students to pay attention to college requirements and be realistic when applying. It can be risky if you’re worried about meeting entry requirements, she says. She urges students to take courses that are truly a backup option for their insurance choices in case they don’t get the grades they want.

She adds that students from poor backgrounds need to find a plan to help them. We make contextual offers to a small group of candidates that are two ranks lower than the standard offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/oct/09/uk-university-applicants-facing-stiffest-competition-in-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos