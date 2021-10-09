Research to improve astronaut health for future space missions





Research using the International Space Station’s low-gravity (microgravity) environment and other facilities that provide space-like conditions could also potentially benefit people suffering from conditions such as muscle degeneration and back pain.

While the impact of space travel takes a toll on an astronaut’s body, it is well known that in microgravity, weight-bearing bones lose an average of 1% to 1.5% mineral density per month.

To counter this, they now need to exercise for 2.5 hours each day, take nutritional supplements, and eat a high-protein diet to maintain muscle mass while maintaining muscle mass. Without this intervention, astronauts could experience up to 20% loss of muscle mass in spaceflight lasting 5 to 11 days.

The five new projects, which will receive a 440,000 share of UK Space Agency funding, will support the much longer space missions needed to explore the moon and farther away. These include the Manchester Metropolitan University initiative to study the long-term effects of isolation on physical and mental health, and the Northumbria University research project to investigate the relationship between microgravity and spinal health.

Science Secretary George Freeman said:

Our space science is not only about rockets and satellites, but also about cutting-edge life sciences. The UK is at the center of cutting-edge biomedical monitoring, providing huge potential insights into human health. For example, the way astronauts’ vision deteriorates in space and then recovers back on Earth could provide powerful insights to help researchers in labs like Moorfields understand eye health and potential new treatments.

This research allows astronauts to safely embark on longer and more difficult missions for the benefit of all of us.

British ESA astronaut Tim Peake said:

I am very happy to see this cutting-edge research going on here in the UK.

We can learn a lot from spaceflight, the human body, especially the aging process. This research could benefit everyone on Earth while allowing astronauts to perform longer missions and explore further space.

Credit: Nick Kaplan

The government recently launched a national space strategy outlining long-term plans to grow the UK’s space sector and make the UK a science and technology superpower, including strengthening manufacturing and technological capabilities, attracting investment and working internationally.

This announcement is made during World Space Week, which runs from October 4-10. The annual UN-led event celebrates the contributions of science and technology to improving life on Earth. This year’s theme is Women in Space.

British researchers in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) exploration program’s UK membership give them access to unique facilities, including parabolic flight that recreates the zero-gravity state of an aircraft, and a drop tower that creates a controlled period of weightlessness.

Elodie Viau, site manager for ESA ECSAT at Harwell Space Cluster in Oxfordshire, said:

As we move further into space, ESA members in the UK are proud to help UK scientists conduct pioneering research to support these efforts.

This project is set to provide a range of benefits for human health that can be applied to both ESA astronauts and people on Earth.

In March of this year, ESA launched a drive for new astronauts for the first time in 11 years, with more than 22,000 applications, including nearly 2,000 in the UK. ESA is looking for up to six astronauts and up to 20 reservists, with successful candidates expected to be announced next year.

The UK Space Agency has also provided 16,000 funding to Kew Gardens to explore ways to store and transport seeds from space to support human exploration of Mars and beyond. The agency is supporting the preparation and testing of 24 seeds before flying to the International Space Station in a few years.

Project Details Northumbria University

Northumbria University in Newcastle will explore how spending six months on the International Space Station in microgravity affects spinal health while researching effective methods to improve post-flight spinal readjustment for astronauts.

The research team will also investigate the effect of artificial gravity complemented by resistance oscillation motion using long-term bed rests to simulate the effects of microgravity. The results of this study will help improve the health and recovery of astronauts traveling to the Moon and Mars.

Liverpool University

Astronauts quickly lose skeletal muscle when exposed to microgravity. This muscle loss is an accelerated form of the slow loss that we all experience as we age, and there is evidence that it contributes to senility, weakness, and lack of independence in older people. The University of Liverpool will conduct a preliminary ground-based study to determine whether the chemical hydrogen peroxide produced within muscles by organelles called mitochondria is a mediator of muscle aging and loss after exposure to microgravity.

Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester Metropolitan University will study the effects of long-term quarantine. It focuses on SIRIUS containment research, a unique Earth-based multi-compartment facility that provides containment, containment and remote conditions in exploration scenarios. The team examines psychological stress, team function, performance, and health resulting from prolonged isolation.

University of Birmingham

Space flight-related neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS) is a condition that can have serious consequences for an astronaut’s health. This syndrome can cause a variety of side effects, including loss of vision due to changes in the optic nerve, headaches, and acute and chronic changes in the brain. This project will investigate methods of early diagnosis and monitoring, from establishing drug therapy using GLP-1 receptor agonists to ameliorate SANS and its long-term consequences.

University of Birmingham

As astronauts return to Earth, there is an increased risk of cervical disc herniation (IVD), which can cause severe pain, weakness, and tingling. The University of Birmingham will use state-of-the-art methods to measure muscle behavior to study the causes that contribute to an increased risk of cervical IVD prolapse. Such knowledge will provide the basis for future interventions to reduce such risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/research-to-boost-astronaut-health-for-future-space-missions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos