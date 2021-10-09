UK-made rockets and gene-edited meat: Minister unveils vision to make UK a ‘scientific superpower’ | Science and Technology News





Britain should become a “science superpower” where British-made rockets will launch British-made satellites that run everything from cybersecurity to pizza delivery, new science minister George Freeman told Sky News.

Freeman said he wants to leave behind a UK “scientific leader but behind innovation”, arguing that UK consumers are ready to embrace new products like gene-edited meat that will improve animal welfare and tackle the climate crisis.

But can pressure on public finances and deteriorating relations with the EU thwart the ambitions of the former biomedical venture capitalist?

Freeman today announced that the UK Space Agency is providing new funding of £440,000 for astronaut health research. Understand why and how astronauts’ bones, muscles, and vision start to deteriorate in just a few days in space.

Image: George Freeman says Britain can no longer be ‘innovator, not science leader’.

Sending astronauts on long-range missions to the Moon and Mars is fundamental. Missions the UK wants to participate in under a new National Space Strategy launched last month.

The government has invested £500m in the UK’s space industry this year. It is part of a new national space strategy designed to help the £16 billion sector compete with the US, Chinese and European space industries.

“The Americans are spending a lot of money on this,” Freeman says. “The Chinese are spending a lot of money on it. The Russians have their own programs.”

Investing in the UK’s space industry and working with our allies like Europe will help increase our strategic impact globally, the former Trade Representative said.

“A lot of countries like Japan, Australia and the Philippines want to be safe in space and don’t want to be vulnerable to Russia or China or villains.

“They want to be part of the Commonwealth, a network of space scientists and companies operating with the highest value if they wish. And I think that’s a great opportunity for the UK.”

A key part of the national space strategy is to improve the UK’s ability to launch as well as manufacture satellites. But the minister has not confirmed that he will succeed in the prime minister’s bragging rights of launching the first satellite from British soil as early as next year.

Image: Freeman said the US and China are ‘big money’ from space programs. The UK must not be left behind.

Mr Freeman.

Whether he gets launched will ultimately depend on how much money is left in his department in a comprehensive spending review later this month, where health and social care, COVID recovery and net-zero are all high priorities.

What I’m saying to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is that the space sector could be one of the UK’s greatest wealth generators. ‘ says Freeman.

Relations with the EU could further limit scientific funding.

Prior to Brexit, most research in the UK was funded through the EU and had access to important collaborations, such as the Copernicus satellite program, which relied on EU membership.

Negotiations are underway on how to keep some of these programs, but Freeman admits that fishing and worsening relations with Northern Ireland could be addictive.

Image: Science Minister also wants the UK to better commercialize biotechnology.

“If, for whatever reason, the EU acts hard and we can’t participate in these programs, we will invest in ensuring that companies that have been very dependent on these programs are not excluded,” he said.

However, many researchers worry that the cost of doing science alone will be higher than working with Europe, and science is often the first to lose when funding is limited.

Freeman wants the UK to better commercialize biotechnology.

He said he had sympathy for British scientists who pioneered gene editing of crops to see their ideas sold abroad.

He says gene editing, which uses genetic modification to make individual changes to an organism’s DNA instead of adding foreign genes, has the potential to improve food quality and agricultural sustainability.

He believes that with proper food labeling, consumers are ready for gene-edited products.

“I think the public will do it all once they know that gene editing has the power to help develop a variety of products that can dramatically improve the environment, dramatically improve animal welfare, and dramatically reduce chemical use. do.

“It’s a very exciting moment for British science to help solve global challenges.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/british-built-rockets-and-gene-edited-meat-minister-reveals-vision-to-make-uk-science-superpower-12429190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos