US appeals court reinstates Texas abortion law, two days after hiatus





WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstated Texas’ restrictive abortion law on Friday night, which bans the procedure as early as six weeks pregnant and outsources the ban’s enforcement to ordinary citizens.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a conservative-leaning intermediate appellate court, on Friday granted a request from the Texas Attorney General’s office to temporarily stay a judge’s order blocking the ban on abortion.

The administrative suspension of the Fifth Circuit, a conservative-leaning appeals court, came in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on September 9. decision.

A panel of three Fifth Circuit judges gave the Justice Department until Tuesday to respond to the documents from Texas.

Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Proponents of reproductive choice participate in the National March of Women, held after Texas implemented a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing drugs, in New York City , New York, USA, October 2, 2021. REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

Read more

Texas’ abortion law, which came into effect on September 1, makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. It also allows ordinary citizens to enforce the ban, rewarding them with at least $ 10,000 if they successfully prosecute anyone who assisted in an abortion after detection of fetal heart activity. Critics of the law have said this provision allows people to act as anti-abortion bounty hunters.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin temporarily blocked the abortion ban on Wednesday as litigation over its legality continues.

The Justice Department argued that the law prevents women from exercising their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy which was recognized in Roe v. Wade of the 1973 Supreme Court, which legalized abortion nationwide. The ministry also argued that the law unduly interferes with the operations of the federal government to provide abortion-related services.

This is a deeply alarming order that will allow the Texas abortion ban to resume at a time when abortion providers quickly began to resume abortion care for all patients, said Brigitte Amiri, lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Amiri said the ACLU hopes the litigation “moves forward quickly” so that Texas’ abortion law can be overturned, potentially by the US Supreme Court.

