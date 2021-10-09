China urges US to cancel tariffs in bilateral test of engagement





WASHINGTON, Oct. 8 (Reuters) – China on Saturday said it was urging the United States to eliminate tariffs during talks among senior trade officials from countries Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world’s largest economies.

Virtual talks between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He follow Tai’s announcement on Monday that she would seek “frank” talks and force China to meet its commitments under ‘phase 1’ trade deal brokered by former President Donald Trump.

“The Chinese side negotiated the cancellation of tariffs and sanctions, and clarified its position on China’s economic development model and industrial policies,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua told the outcome of the talks, which were held Friday, Washington time.

Tai intended to use the call, the second of the two, to test whether the bilateral engagement can respond to complaints from the United States about Beijing’s trade and subsidy practices, an official said. USTR.

“Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed the implementation of the US-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides will consult on some outstanding issues,” USTR said in a statement.

Xinhua said the two sides “expressed their main concerns and agreed to resolve the reasonable concerns of the other through consultations.”

“The two sides agree to continue to communicate with an equal approach and mutual respect, and to create the conditions for the healthy development of economic and trade relations between the two countries and the recovery of the world economy.” It said.

UNITED STATES CITES AUTHORITY-CENTERED CHINA-CENTERED APPROACH

During a briefing before the call, a senior USTR official said Tai would give Liu an assessment of China’s performance in implementing the Phase 1 agreement, including the promised purchases of American products that do not meet the targets. She would also voice concerns about China’s “non-market” economic practices.

“We recognize that Beijing is increasingly explicit that it is doubling down on its authoritarian state-centric approach and resisting addressing our structural concerns,” the official said. “Therefore, our main focus will continue to be on building resilience and competitiveness, diversifying markets and limiting the impact of Beijing’s harmful practices.”

The official said Tai would base his future engagement with China on “how China is responding to tonight’s call” and declined to discuss possible next steps, but added that Tai will not seek to negotiate the issue. phase 2 with Beijing on state subsidies and other structural issues.

The Phase 1 deal in January eased a long tariff war between the world’s two largest economies. He mainly focused on China’s pledge to increase purchases of US agricultural and manufactured goods, energy and services by $ 200 billion over two years, as well as increased copyright protection. , trademarks and other forms of intellectual property.

The Trump administration has considered a Phase 2 negotiation to follow to tackle more difficult issues such as subsidies to state-owned enterprises and China’s strategic industrial policies.

Asked whether the United States would resort to another “Section 301” investigation that could lead to increased tariffs on Chinese products if the engagement with Beijing fails, the official said the United States would use “the full range of tools available to us to protect American workers.” , farmers and businesses against unfair trading practices. “

Tai, who is fluent in Mandarin and the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, sees the appeal as “a test of whether or not this kind of engagement will help get the results we’re looking for, and we’re moving forward with it.” the hopes that China responds positively, ”the USTR official said.

Reporting by David Lawder and Michael Martina in Washington and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien and William Mallard

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/us-trade-chief-talks-chinese-counterpart-test-bilateral-engagement-2021-10-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos