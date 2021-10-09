U.S. travel industry bullish as Americans plan for winter travelExBulletin





Horse riders hike August 13 near June Lake, California. George Rose / Getty Images .

. George Rose / Getty Images

George Rose / Getty Images

After an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the spring that scuttled a much-anticipated cruise to Montreal, Nate Burglewski and his extended family really wanted to reunite this summer while staying safe.

The trip had to meet a few requirements: A destination that wasn’t too far away for elderly Midwestern parents, had strict local coronavirus safety measures, and offered plenty of outdoor activities. Burglewski and his wife live in upstate New York, while other family members are scattered across the country.

“Everyone is vaccinated and received them as soon as possible. With the delta variant, we still decided to be very careful. We went into quarantine and all were tested the week before,” he says. .

They ended up meeting in Indiana, renting a vacation home and spending a lot of time outdoors.

“Everything went well,” he says.

After losing great trips in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Americans are making similar decisions and making up for lost time.

“After more than a year of isolation or being restricted to local activities, people have come forward with this pent-up demand for travel,” said Larry Yu, professor of hotel management at George Washington University.

Kayakers glide along Silver Lake on August 13 near June Lake, Calif. George Rose / Getty Images .

. George Rose / Getty Images

George Rose / Getty Images

This strong desire to travel has resulted in new trends in the industry, some of which may be here to stay. Like Burglewski’s family, people flock to the outdoors, rural areas, and private vacation rentals, with less interest in hotels and international and urban destinations.

And early evidence shows that despite the delta variant and still high infection cases in the United States, Americans plan to continue traveling by the end of the year.

“We expect the demand for leisure, especially on weekends, to continue to be strong in the fall and winter,” said Jan Freitag, US hotel analytics manager for the CoStar Group. .

After sharp decline, industry shows signs of recovery

This is a big change from the first few months of the pandemic, when the industry was hit hard.

In the United States, travel spending has fallen by nearly $ 500 billion, according to the US Travel Association. Thousands of jobs have also been lost: 65% of all jobs lost in the United States in 2020 were taken in by travel.

Certainly, the uncertainty associated with the pandemic is still provoking a boost for businesses. Last month, Southwest Airlines and other companies announced they would be pulling out this fall.

Still, the U.S. travel industry is recovering from its pandemic lows, companies and experts say. The Travel Association reports that travel spending is gradually recovering to 2019 levels. Hotel occupancy rates this summer are back to just below pre-pandemic figures: nearly 70% in July this year. , up from 73% in July 2019, according to STR, which provides data and research on the global hospitality industry.

Airline bookings, at least nationally, are also approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Rolling out vaccinations has made a big difference, says Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.

The travel agency has “experienced a travel boom all year round,” she said. “The increase in domestic travel has been phenomenal.”

Americans are traveling in ways shaped by the pandemic

The Burglewsky’s family vacations to Nashville, Indiana reflect many of the new realities. Most of the family members wore masks indoors and stayed outdoors as much as possible. They hiked and played four-seater at a nearby playground.

They chose a rental house with a porch to congregate above a large hotel.

“We feel like we can better control the environment,” says Burglewski.

“Some people in the family still really want to take a cruise,” he says, “but others said they didn’t think they would ever be comfortable doing something like this again.”

Nathan Burglewski and members of his extended family used a playground near their rental home while on a family vacation to Indiana this summer. Nate Burglewski hide the legend

. Nate Burglewski

Nate burglewski

Other Americans have made similar choices over the summer and in record numbers.

“Vrbo has had its best year ever,” said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for the company. This makes a lot of sense, she says, as private vacation homes in the United States were in high demand during the pandemic.

Families also stayed longer. For example, Airbnb has seen an increase in the number of families renting properties for three- and four-day weekends. This was made easier as many companies delayed returning to the office or announced flexible work weeks.

Nathan Burglewski and his extended family are enjoying the outdoors during their family vacation to Indiana this summer. Nathan Burglewski hide the legend

. Nathan Burglewski Travelers preferred mountains to skyscrapers

The destination of travelers is also changing. Coastal areas have been popular, says Yu, George Washington’s teacher, with more and more people enjoying the activities of kayaking, boating or canoeing. And small towns too. For example, 42% of nights booked by families on Airbnb this summer were in rural destinations, up from 32% two years ago.

“There has been strong growth in these areas,” said Christopher Nulty, director of public affairs for Airbnb. At the onset of the pandemic, he notes, “people were forced to drive to distant destinations and discovered that great places exist just a tank of gas.”

Vrbo has seen similar demand for more local trips. Trips of 250 miles or less in July and August are up more than 20% from the same period in 2019, according to the latest data from the company.

The increased emphasis on nature and outdoor activities is reflected in the popularity of US national parks. Since seeing a significant drop in visitor numbers in the first few months of the pandemic, the National Park Service has experienced a healthy system-wide rebound in 2021.

Yellowstone National Park, for example, welcomed 921,844 visitors in August 2021, making it the most visited August on record and 12% above the pre-pandemic total for the same month, according to the NPS. .

Experts predict busy fall and winter

Although coronavirus cases have declined and some foreign countries have reopened, American travelers remain cautious and, for now, close to home.

“The delta variant will continue to dampen business demand slightly, but US consumers do not appear to be discouraged,” said Freitag of CoStar Group. “And as delta cases decline, we expect the demand for recreation to hold steady.”

More than 50% of U.S. adults plan to take a domestic vacation before the end of 2022, according to AAA.

Vrbo’s outlook for this fall and winter is also good, with “increased demand” for housing in December compared to previous years, said Nancy Lien, a spokesperson for the company.

“The demand for vacation bookings started to increase as early as July,” she says. “Warmer destinations like the Florida Keys and Naples, Florida have less than 30% of Vrbo homes remaining during Christmas week.”

Skiing destinations in the United States are also a top choice. Vrbo reports that demand for popular ski resorts in Breckenridge, Colo., And surrounding areas has increased by more than 40% compared to the same period in 2019.

Among those who will contribute to the continued increase in travel will be Burglewski and his wife.

“We are making up for lost time and taking these trips that we have postponed,” he says.

For Christmas, they will fly to Florida for a 10-day stay. In the New Year, the couple plan to travel to Yellowstone for a delayed anniversary trip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/09/1036555480/pandemic-travel-industry-tourism-vacations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos