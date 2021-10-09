Send us home, beg for Afghan refugees trapped in British hotel | refugees





Afghans who recently arrived in the UK to escape the Taliban takeover have requested extradition, questioning the success of the government’s resettlement program in Afghanistan, Operation Warm Welcome.

It was started on 29 August by Boris Johnson by helping Afghan refugees arriving in the UK rebuild their lives, find work, get an education and integrate into their communities.

However, due to widespread housing shortages, the hotel has been ordered as emergency temporary accommodation for 7,000 Afghan refugees, and Interior Ministry officials have acknowledged that some hotels will accommodate them for several months.

Some refugees have already had enough. One doctor, who had worked with the newly arrived Afghans for weeks but requested anonymity, said: A 67-year-old man went on to say: I can’t stand it any longer. i have to get out of this [hotel] room. An Afghan GP who fled the country in 2000 when the Taliban came to power added: Another said: I had to give him medicine because he and his wife were so angry.

There are also concerns about medical care for people detained in hotels after evacuation from Kabul Airport. One charity explained the confusion about access to local GPs.

One city council leader described the government program as a devastating failure. Parliamentarian Danny Thorpe of the Royal Borough of Greenwich in southeast London said the lack of organized government support was unforgivable when 700 Afghans arrived in the borough in August. This is one of the most shocking government failures I have ever met, he said.

Thorpe accused government officials of not providing sufficient support or dispatching sufficient officials when hundreds of Afghans were first housed in hotels in their borough during a 10-day Covid quarantine period.

He said: There was a huge discrepancy between the investigations of high-ranking government politicians and their actions to support them.

When Greenwich City Council told the government they would run out of baby milk, Thorpe claimed he was told some would be delivered in a few days.

In Sheffield, where a 5-year-old Afghan refugee fell from a hotel window and died shortly after arriving in the UK in August, local councils are concerned about the hotel’s suitability to house Afghan refugees. A spokeswoman said it shared concerns with the Interior Ministry but did not elaborate on what responses it received.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Association, representing 328 of the UK’s 333 parliaments, has called on the Ministry of Interior to reduce the number of Afghans and the confusion of data sent to other locations as needed. An LGA spokesperson said the government should work more closely with local authorities and share regular data on the number, needs and strengths of recently resettled Afghan refugees and others.

Jill OLeary, chief physician for the Helen Bamber Foundation, which works with 650 customers, is confused by the fact that certain contractors at the hotel are required to help them register and explain their qualifications to the Afghan GP. He said he was confused and confused. She said the Ministry of Home Affairs seems to have a blind spot when it comes to vulnerability, given people’s needs.

A spokesperson for Medact, a health charity that campaigns to protect human rights to health care, said he was concerned about provisions for asylum seekers, including those under Operation Warm Welcome. They said: While the Department of the Interior is legally obligated to provide minimal assistance to otherwise poor asylum seekers, the preparation of the Department and its contractors to house those waiting in temporary publicly funded lodgings is a medically risky one. do.

Afghan GP added that when the Afghans initially arrived at the hotel, there was not enough medical care. She described the discovery of a malnourished child in a hotel who was not registered with medical authorities.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: “More than 15,000 people have been safely evacuated in the UK’s largest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history, and the hotel remains a temporary measure to accommodate the people we have brought here. Time to find a permanent home for everyone This will take, but we are working urgently with our partners to do so.

Our goal is to support everyone who resettles here to lead a successful life in the UK, which is why we work 24 hours a day to provide comprehensive support to families. This includes working closely with local authorities across the UK to ensure that all persons temporarily housed in hotels have access to essential supplies, health care, education and universal credit.

