



Activists are urging Boris Johnson to stick to the government’s stance on fracking as Britain’s onshore oil and gas industry calls on ministers to reconsider shale gas amid an impending energy crisis.

It comes amid warnings from union leaders that hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost if Downing Street doesn’t take urgent action to avoid a surge in gasoline prices next spring.

Boris Johnson announced a halt to hydraulic fracturing in the UK in 2019, drilling has already been shut down in the rest of the UK, and a scientific report warns that the magnitude of an earthquake is unpredictable.

It happened after work halted in Lancashire just a few months ago when the UK’s biggest shredding oscillation shook houses.

But Katherine Gray of UK Onshore Oil and Gas said the coming crisis is bizarre when gas below northern England and the Midlands can meet the UK’s gas demand for 50 years.

She said: Our current gas crisis should be a flashing neon urging the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to look at the science and come up with actionable plans to maximize our abundant domestic resources.

Fracking stopped in Lancashire in 2019. (Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Tony Bosworth, energy campaign activist for Friends of the Earth, said: fracking was taken down two years ago due to safety concerns and nothing has changed since then.

The way out of the current gas crisis is not to produce more gas, but to insulate people’s homes and increase deployment of renewable energy to reduce dependence on expensive and polluting fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for Frack Free Lancashire said: Science doesn’t change. Given the geological and environmental conditions of the UK, fracking is still unacceptable.

As the government prepares for the COP26 climate change summit next month, Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has already ruled out future fracking, saying it will disrupt too many communities.

The GMB union said the government must urgently find a way to protect manufacturing jobs from soaring gas prices and ensure that UK manufacturers can still meet their long-term net zero target.

A government spokesperson said, “The problem we are facing is not the issue of supply stability, but the issue of wholesale gas prices set in the international market.” We maintain the position that fracking will not proceed in the UK unless strong new scientific evidence is provided.

We are committed to ensuring a competitive future for energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and construction, and in recent years we have provided extensive assistance, including more than $2 billion to support energy costs and protect jobs.

