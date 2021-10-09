Questions persist with U.S. border closed to Canadians





A potential link with the southern border with Mexico has again been raised for the Biden administration.

BUFFALO, NY On October 21, officials in Washington may decide whether the border will be closed again to Canadian visitors.

But in the meantime, we get a political perspective from an expert in U.S.-Canada relations on what might be involved in decision-making in our nation’s capital.

United States Representative Brian Higgins again highlighted the dismal economic impact on Niagara Falls and western New York in general with the blocking of Canadian visitors and the loss of revenue for local businesses and sales tax.

Sales tax is expected to drop 10% this year at the Falls due to the shutdown.

Congressman Higgins lobbied the Biden administration to reopen the borders for vaccinated Canadians, just as they do for U.S. visitors vaccinated and tested.

He is concerned about the potential link between the northern and southern border with Mexico and issues with undocumented people trying to enter the United States from the southern border. Higgins referred to a comparison of total vaccination rates with less than 40 percent for Mexico, 56 percent for the United States and more than 70 percent now in Canada.

Higgins said: “Canada at 72 is a glaring difference and justifying the continued closure of the northern border to our Canadian neighbors, based on other southern border issues, is unacceptable.”

This point was also raised by Professor Edward Alden of Western Washington University in Washington State. The US-Canada relations scholar said that “the administration is under enormous pressure, especially from those in the Democratic Party, to lift restrictions on Mexico along with restrictions on Canada, and it’s inconvenient for the administration because of the situation on the southern border. “

Professor Alden also referred to the United States allowing travelers from Europe and other countries to travel to the United States in November.

Alden said: “Politically it doesn’t look good if we allow European visitors to enter the United States while we still have the border closed with our closest partner on the northern border.”

Alden adds that he doesn’t really plan to open up to Canadians in the near future. He points out that US officials are still trying to figure out how to handle these new arrivals from overseas airports to the United States.

“I know the European leaders really pressured the Biden administration to allow people in because, again, they were concerned that the United States would block them when they allowed American citizens to enter. get to Europe, ”Alden said. “But it wasn’t reciprocal. I’d like to say I’m optimistic that the United States is working on something (for Canadians), but at this point I just don’t see any infrastructure in place.”

So, again, on October 21, we’ll see what officials in Washington decide regarding the border for Canadian residents entering the United States.

