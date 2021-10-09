UK Faces Elon Musk in Broadband Space Race | technology sector





Although they cannot be seen with the naked eye, they can leave a beam of light across an astronomer’s telescope. A constellation of small satellites orbiting the Earth above our heads is expanding every month. Often no bigger than refrigerators, they are part of a new space race as competitors compete to deliver broadband internet to some of the most hard-to-reach places on Earth.

The frontrunners are Starlink, backed by US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, and OneWeb, partly owned by UK taxpayers. The latter plans to build a network of 650 satellites and is central to the UK space strategy unveiled in September.

In 2020, OneWeb was on the brink of bankruptcy and the government persuaded it to bail out. For Boris Johnson, it was a gift from heaven. The UK was hit by the Brexit of the European Union (EU) Galileo satellite project, and tech wonk and chief advisor Dominic Cummings touts the network as a gateway back into space.

At the time, OneWeb focused on using satellites to provide accurate location information for everything from smartphone maps to emergency service tracking.

Johnsons’ pouring 400 million taxpayer money into a 20% stake is what Cummings sees as the perfect example of the high-risk, high-reward investment the government needs to keep from falling into the technologically slow lane. Others have called it the pointless gamble of nationalism over public money and solid industrial policies. Some experts have suggested that the UK bought the wrong satellite. OneWebs low-orbit Internet satellites are said to be inferior to high-orbit positioning systems such as Galileo, Americas GPS and Russias Glonass.

But now, as demand for satellite broadband explodes, the UK may have inadvertently bought a major seat in the fledgling space industry, though innovative in itself.

Rejuvenated OneWeb has raised investments from Japan’s Softbank, US Hughes Network Systems and Indias Bharti Enterprises. Bharti is the largest shareholder of 38.6% and the UK is selling from 45% to 19.3%, with Softbank and Frances Eutelsat planning an additional 120 million investment this month, on par.

OneWeb and Starlink are the only broadband operators that have actually deployed satellites into space, and OneWeb is poised to provide fast Internet access, especially in remote areas. The problem, analysts say, is that Johnson, who just announced Britain’s ambitious new space strategy a few weeks ago, has announced a new space strategy dubbed Galactic Britain, but has yet to see its potential.

Spaceship carrying OneWeb satellites. photo = Reuters

When the UK withdrew from Galileo, we didn’t have access to certain types of services essential to the nation’s infrastructure, said Marek Ziebart, professor of space geodesy at University College London. The government tried to turn OneWeb into a cheap and fast way to offer PNT. [positioning, navigation and timing] Service, and that was a very bad idea. They haven’t put this idea down yet.

Conversely, he says, with 322 OneWeb satellites already in orbit and the constellation nearly half complete, the UK is well positioned to make money in a lucrative and geopolitically advantageous broadband market.

When Ziebart launches satellites and starts taking parts of the universe, it’s like taking over the lands of the West. You can see a lot of people lining up to launch that kind of technology. [and] If everything works, it will put the UK in a technologically leading position. The UK government is interested in accessing this kind of telecommunications infrastructure. From a space policy point of view, getting part of the low-orbit communications satellite paradigm really makes sense because it’s a new paradigm.

Washington-based Starlink, which has free access to Musk and the resources of the entire SpaceX fleet, stole marches against rivals, including the Amazons Kuiper project. It has launched nearly 1,800 satellites, received approval for another 10,000, and submitted applications for 42,000 constellations while everyone except OneWeb is still on the ground.

Possible customers of satellite broadband could be those who evade censorship in regimes such as North Korea and Afghanistan.

Starlink is also the only operator to develop a functional terrestrial terminal that handles signals from space with internet services up to 300 Mbps, and Musk said this month it will complete a year-long beta test phase. By the end of this year, we will be offering a mobile version of a fixed-position receiver named Dishy McFlatface.

Meanwhile, the $10 billion Jeff Bezos-funded Kuiper project has received federal approval for 3,236 satellites, and has yet to sign a contract with the United Launch Alliance for its first nine deployment flights in April. Signed on an undetermined date. Other projects include 13,000 powerful constellations from China. micro-satellite venture of private company Astranis targeting Alaska; And the Canadian company Telesat received a $1.44 billion ($841 million) government grant for the planned 298 satellite network.

The European Union is investigating launching constellations to provide satellite broadband by 2024. We can’t have the first service in 2040. If we do, we die, Jean-Marc Nasr, president of Airbus Space Systems, who is leading the feasibility study, said at the European Space Conference in January. But last month the Sunday Telegraph reported that Brussels was considering investing in OneWeb itself, increasing the likelihood that the EU would join an existing UK-India consortium to acquire Starlink.

However, even OneWeb, which has already secured an investment close to $5 billion, will not be able to keep up with Starlink and ultimately Kuiper in the scope, wealth or size of its customer base.

It’s not what I’m trying to do. OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson told CNBC that the demand for satellite broadband can support multiple vendors. There are areas where we have to compete, but the government will always buy more than one service, he said. Multiple players can successfully enter the market.

Satellite broadband has also been criticized. Astronomers and environmentalists are outraged by light pollution from low-orbit satellites, and space junk chasers point to a significantly increased risk of collisions. Ziebarts students modeled a decadal scenario in which the number of orbiting satellites skyrocketed.

“We’re already monitoring 23,000 objects the size of a softball,” said John Krasidis, a professor at the University of Buffalo, who advises NASA on space junk. Adding more satellites to that would be problematic in terms of collision avoidance.

But the market seems limitless. One possible customer group highlighted by business website Quartz could be those seeking to circumvent censorship in regimes such as North Korea and Afghanistan. More traditional customers include emergency services, military, agriculture, and cruise industries who want fast internet access where wired connections are not available.

Cummings, the architect of the government investment in OneWeb, has long since left the government, but the UK space industry is valued at $16 billion per year and 45,000 jobs, so there’s no reason for Johnson to step down from OneWeb.

