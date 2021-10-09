



Fiona Lamptey, head of UK functions at Netflix, has revealed a strategy for building a rival to Hollywood at home, using top British talent who often have to migrate to the US if they surpass the British Isles.

In a spotlight session at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, Lamptey said, “My big strategy is to bring the British talent back. I think it’s absurd. We have the talent, we have the location, we have the production staff, we want to identify them. There is nowhere to go to nurture to the branch.”

Lamptey added, “I want to bring our stars back, like people who have a sense of aspiration or ambition and have to leave their homes to make a film that they can get paid for.” “So I want to make those kinds of projects feel great in the UK, but completely related to the UK. And I want to do a Hollywood movie. I, as a UK audience, and as a UK talent, we are very unique so not their version. We want to do our version.”

Lamptey produced through her Fruit Tree Media and has had an outstanding career working on both feature and short films for British broadcaster Channel 4 and the film division Film4. She took on a newly created position on Netflix in 2020.

Describing his life story for this giant streamer as “amazing”, executives urged event attendees to read the 2017 updated Netflix culture document. She liked to work with “full autonomy” and she “have the power to do things.”

Lamptey said the streamer trusted her with thematic ability to first program and find working scripts in the UK, and then travel.

“This is something I’ve been waiting for all my career to be able to change the industry in a really big way,” Lamptey said. “So I think it really helps. It feels good to be a kind of new type of gatekeeper in England.”

The busy executive said she is reviewing 400 scripts and her budget starts at £8m ($10.8m) when commissioning a feature film.

One of her goals is to commission the project “Social Comments Wrapped in Genre”.

“How do you both? How do you entertain the audience and also say something?” Lampty said, “How do people like you who haven’t made a cultural comment still enjoy the movie? That’s what I’m really interested in.”

Lamptey also revealed new commissions on “Cold Harbor Lane,” which she describes as “horror/home invasion” and “full of black characters.” Variety contacted Netflix for more details about the movie.

The festival runs from October 6-17, featuring the Channel 4 sci-fi mini-series “Foresight” and the feature film “Ear for Eye” by Lamptey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/streaming/global/netflix-fiona-lamptey-uk-feature-film-plans-1235085215/

