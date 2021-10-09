Scotland: Requests to leave Taliban supporters who have rented farms near British nuclear-submarine bases | UK News





A Taliban supporter who has rented land near a British nuclear-submarine base has been instructed by an Iranian owner to leave the site.

This comes after Sky News reveals that residents of the area have reported security concerns to the police.

Waheed Totakhyl is an Afghan national who previously demanded the death of US troops in Afghanistan. His older brother is the military commander of the Taliban in Kabul.

Image: Waheed Totakhyl has a picture on her office wall meeting Gulbuddin Hekmatiar, known as ‘The Butcher of Kabul’.

He rented Aldonaig Farm overlooking Gare Loch, a waterway used for naval traffic to and from HMNB Clyde in Faslane.

The farm also faces accommodation used by naval personnel and is less than five miles from the base itself.

Now the farm owner has sent him a letter, instructing him to vacate the building. The owner of the land was Al Taghi of Iranian nationality, a former Iranian navy lieutenant.

Taghi, now living in Canada, told Sky News that he was fired along with other naval officers during the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

In a letter dated October 8, he wrote Totakhyl telling him to leave Aldonaig Farm.

Residents living near the UK’s nuclear deterrent have called the Pentagon Police for suspicious behavior. They said on 10 August two vehicles carrying eight Afghans appeared at Aldonaig Farm and the men drove in London without further explanation.

Argyll & Bute Council member George Freeman told Sky News about concerns from local residents.

“We are sitting right next to Faslane and Coulport just over the hill,” he said. “It’s a very sensitive area because the state’s nuclear deterrence is here. The fact that there are individuals here who admit to supporting the Taliban, they’re asking the question, ‘Aren’t you worried that no one is in the security forces?’ could not be obtained.”

Image: A photo from Totakhyl’s Facebook feed shows Totakhyl (second from right) holding a rifle from an armed men’s company in Afghanistan.

The last president of the Scottish Afghanistan Association, Mr. Totakil, says he’s renting land “because he likes to be a farmer”, claiming he’s not in danger.

When Sky News brought residents’ concerns to him, he said he actually hosted farm visits for Afghan people from all over the UK.

He disputed that the event took place on August 10, but said that on June 12, Muslim colleagues visited Hezbe-Afghanistan.

The party is led by the infamous Afghan warlord Gulbudin Helmatiar, known as Kabul’s Butcher, who recently promised to support the takeover of the Taliban.

“My friends are visiting me from Birmingham, London,” Waheed Totakhyl told Sky News. “They just came this year to visit me and talk about the situation in Afghanistan.”

Asked if he understood the concerns about the meeting near the Paslan base, he said, “Yes, but there were no meetings about England or Scotland. We’re talking about Afghanistan, what’s going to happen in Afghanistan and what’s going to happen. There was. Can you help the people of Afghanistan in the UK?”

“I rent (farm) because I like farmers and I enjoy the Scottish weather,” he added.

Image: Totakhyl leases Aldonaig Farm, 4 miles from HMNB Clyde, where the Royal Navy houses British nuclear submarines.

Totakhyl immigrated to England from Afghanistan in 2001 and settled in western Scotland. He owns a takeaway shop that once sold “Osama bin Laden” pizza.

A photo posted on his Facebook feed shows a picture of him holding a rifle with armed men in Afghanistan.

He told Sky News that during a visit to Bagram prison, he visited his brother before being released to take up his current position as Taliban commander, and that the armed men accompanying him were bodyguards of the Hezbe Muslim Party.

In 2018, Totakhyl was arrested on charges of taking part in a protest in support of two asylum seekers fighting a hunger strike in Glasgow’s Interior Ministry building.

He previously told Sky News that Afghanistan is “safer than Europe” since the Taliban took over.

In April of this year, the local Rhu and Shandon Community Council wrote a letter to Al Taghi, the registered owner of Aldonaig Farm, complaining that the ground had caught fire. In addition, it said that the police were dispatched several times to report “noise…unlawful assembly and environmental pollution and damage”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/scotland-taliban-supporter-who-rents-farm-close-to-uks-nuclear-submarine-base-asked-to-leave-12430161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos