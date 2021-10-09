Alyson Hannigan reveals his house was in “This Is Us”





Alyson Hannigan has revealed that her house was used as a filming location for “This Is Us” and that she was not crazy about it!

The actor and mother of two told SiriusXM Michelle Collins that while she never thought about renting her house for a show, she made an exception for the Emmy-winning drama.

The “American Pie” star was on “The Michelle Collins Show” promoting The Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” which she will host and explained how her house ended up on the show.

“The people we bought our house from, I don’t know if they even lived here. I think they just rented it out for movie shoots,” Hannigan said.

“I think my house’s resume is probably longer than mine,” the actor joked. “When we moved in, we thought, well, we’ll never do that. We know what the productions are doing at the venue and stuff.”

Hannigan said that because the house is known as a film location, she receives requests “about twice a month” to rent it. She finally reconsidered her policy when the “This Is Us” crew came to call her.

“Turns out our neighbor was the director. And we were like, well, if we ever had to do it, we would do it for this show because it’s so good and… long-running shows, like, the crews are very respectful. “

She said not only had her family been granted a stay while their house was being used for filming, but she was pleasantly surprised to learn that the cast and crew had left the premises in better condition than they were. had not found it.

“Not only did they give us our house back in perfect condition, but they fixed things that I had damaged,” Hannigan told Collins. “So they were like touching up paint or something, and there’s clearly like one of my kid’s handprints on a wall and they’re like, would you like us to do that too? tell me, I know it wasn’t yours but yeah, thanks. So they fixed the damage I had done. “

Hannigan said they even polished off woodwork she damaged by pasting Halloween decorations around a door.

“They fixed that too!” she said. “I was like, you guys!”

Last month, “This Is Us” fans got a bittersweet look behind the scenes of season six when series creator Dan Fogelman shared a photo from the set.

Last first day. Sensing feelings, he captioned the pic of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play Rebecca and Jack.

Earlier this year, NBC announced that the sixth season of the series will be the last.

