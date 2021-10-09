Education Minister speaks at NAHT meeting.





Good morning. Thanks to Paul for the kind words.

I am delighted to have been appointed as Education Secretary by the Prime Minister.

To me, this office is the most important thing in the government. It is a privilege and a great responsibility to work with you every day to help our children and youth.

So I would like to take this opportunity to thank the National Association of Principals and Paul, especially for your work during and before this pandemic.

I also want to say thank you to all of you in this room or watching remotely for all you have done during this chaos. You continue to work to support children, families and communities in the most difficult situations.

I know some of these challenges continue. But you’ve never stopped helping your employees provide a quality education that gives young people the tools they need to get through life.

thank you.

I know better than anyone how much difference your work can make. I was born in Baghdad in 1967 and escaped with my family from Saddam Hussein’s regime for the next 10 years.

Had we remained, we would have been on the front lines of the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s. Instead, we came to this country.

I wouldn’t say it was easy not to be able to stand in front of you and speak English! In other countries, my future may have been lost, neglected and forgotten before the id had even finished school.

But in this country the teachers never gave up on me.

You challenged me to do better every day and were with me on the path, so I was able to make good use of the opportunities ahead of me.

That’s my story.

Today’s classrooms have children who grow up telling their own stories. I want to work with you so that this story ends with an opportunity, not a closed door.

You can teach the future education minister. I hope they have the same opportunities I enjoyed.

I will listen to you and work with you to make sure we do it right for children and learners.

And I will also be honest with you.

This is not always an easy journey for us. I know that leadership can be a lonely place at times.

There will be sleepless nights. I am well aware of sleepless nights worrying about children at your school, which I recently served as Vaccine Minister.

But what I’m focusing on right now is a different set of challenges.

As a former Minister for Children and Families for me, I wouldn’t be surprised to know that it starts from the earliest days of my childhood. And we can tell you that during the important first 1001 days, we are committed to improving services, advocating for the Family Hub, and helping parents provide the best home learning environment for their children.

This is very important because high-quality education at this stage can improve children’s outcomes later, especially for children from marginalized backgrounds.

One of the reasons I was able to succeed in school without English at the age of 11 was because I had great teachers at home with my parents who always encouraged me and understood the value of education. It makes a world of difference.

But it is not a given and I feel very strongly that I have a responsibility to stand up for all children, especially those who do not have the same advantage as me.

What does this actually mean?

That means my job. Our profession and I do not mean government here, but you too!. To ensure that all children, regardless of background, have the opportunity to realize their potential.

Our mission is to work with the best teachers to make our school the best in the world.

And to get the best teachers, you have to make sure they get the best education. That’s why we’ve provided the Early Career Framework and launched a National Professional Qualification that supports teachers and leaders across the country as part of a fundamental overhaul of how teachers are educated. The country will be respected around the world as one of the best places for teachers to learn and master their skills.

Our mission is to secure a skilled and agile workforce to help overcome the aftermath of the pandemic.

This means that it is not easing plans to help children who have been left behind during the pandemic, based on recovery programs already in place, make up for lost learning.

Programs like tutoring One-on-one tutoring will no longer be something the children of wealthy parents can depend on, but will be the right of every child. And we’re seeing about 100 million hours of tutoring in this council.

I talked about some of these issues at the annual meeting earlier this week, but keep in mind that not everyone will follow every meeting speech by letter.

So, let’s make sure you submit a school white paper to ensure you have great teachers at every step. High standards in all classrooms and strong schools with excellent leaders and strong systems.

We must end literacy and arithmetic and ensure that children who cannot read or understand mathematics do not leave primary school.

Also, make sure our excellent teachers receive the recognition they deserve. In a speech at a conference on Wednesday, the prime minister announced that up to 3,000 people would be eligible for tax-free benefits when teaching mathematics, physics, chemistry and computing early in their careers.

This will increase the number of teachers in subjects facing the greatest shortage. It also builds on groundbreaking teacher recruitment and retention reforms.

We are already starting to change the way young people acquire the skills they need for meaningful and satisfying careers through our T-level and apprenticeship programs. I hope these are as popular and highly regarded as A level. They will put employers in the driver’s seat and help more highly skilled people join the workforce, starting the economy and reducing unemployment.

But one of our most important promises is for sure when it comes to Im doing so much more for our vulnerable children and ensuring they get the support they need to succeed.

For me, it’s all about children with SEND, or children being cared for, getting as many opportunities as their peers.

It is acknowledging that we must close the disadvantaged gap and that every child must do their best by focusing on the outcomes of every child.

This means better understanding your mental health and providing support when needed. I want us to put well-being at the center of everything we do at school, along with our high standards and drive for high performance.

But of course we can’t do this if the kids aren’t in school. So another major priority for me is to identify the causes that keep children out of school and address them head-on. You can’t help them if you’re not at school, because the children who suffer the most from not going to school are likely the ones who will be the most coping.

I will continue to pursue all these issues to provide a world-class education for all children. Because that’s the only way we can get out of the swamp of disadvantage.

For all these reasons, we will continue to invest record amounts in our children’s education.

I’m not going to provide any comments on the spending review, but one thing I want to make absolutely clear is that I won’t stop advocating for investing in children and youth.

This is my priority and this is what I hope to pass on to the next generation.

And any challenges? My answer is people.

The answer is the principals and leaders who work with us to provide our children with the best possible education.

Let’s recapitulate the determination you have shown in our response to the coronavirus, and let’s rise to this challenge together so that we can leave a legacy that will last for decades.

thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/education-secretary-addresses-naht-conference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos