COVID-19: UK records 133 coronavirus-related deaths, 34,950 more confirmed cases | UK News





The UK has recorded 34,950 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths in the last 24 hours, government figures show.

This compares to 127 deaths and 36,060 infections yesterday and 121 and 30,301 people last week.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

After an additional 30,944 people were vaccinated yesterday, a total of 49,132,678 people received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine (85.4% of the population aged 12 and over).

An additional 28,404 people received both doses, bringing the total to 45,135,589 (78.5%).

According to the latest data, 6,763 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, of which 808 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, after an official estimate of around 270,000 secondary school students contracted COVID-19 last week, education unions urged schools to re-introduce additional safety measures.

The call for action came as experts warn of the level of coronavirus prevalent among older children.

According to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), it is estimated that 1 in 15 children in grades 7-11 in the UK contracted the coronavirus between the 2nd and 1st of October.

This is the highest positive rate for any age group, which was 1 in 20 in the previous 7 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-133-more-coronavirus-related-deaths-and-another-34-950-cases-12429932 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos