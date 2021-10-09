New York man convicted of trying to join Taliban to fight US





New York man found guilty of trying to help Taliban fight US forces

9 October 2021, 19:32

NEW YORK – A man from New York has been convicted of attempting to help the Taliban fight American forces.

Delowar Mohammed Hossain, 36, was convicted Friday night in Manhattan federal court for attempting to provide material support to terrorism and attempting to provide funds, goods and services to the Taliban.

Authorities apprehended Hossain in 2019 at Kennedy Airport, halting his plans to travel to Afghanistan. Hossain was returned to house arrest in July 2020.

After the jury’s verdict in the week-long trial, sentencing was set for January 12 by US District Judge Sidney H. Stein.

Ahead of the trial, the judge granted a government request to take steps to protect the identities of witnesses, including a New York City police officer who corresponded with Hossain on an undercover prior to his arrest.

According to court documents, in 2018 Hossain began expressing interest in joining the Taliban and sought to recruit someone to do the same, but the person turned out to be a government informant. The court papers indicated that he told the informant: I want to kill kufars (unbelievers) before I die.

Prosecutors said his preparations included purchasing equipment such as walkie-talkies and hiking gear. He asked the informant to save enough money to buy weapons once he arrived in Afghanistan, they added.

The case follows a series of similar arrests of self-radicalized terrorist suspects accused of attempting to join or support the Islamic State group by making social media contacts.

A lawyer for Hossain did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Saturday.

