



Raymond Odierno, a US general who commanded US and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career serving as the army chief of staff, has died, announced Saturday his family. He was 67 years old.

The general died after a courageous battle with cancer; his death was unrelated to Covid, a statement said. Her family is grateful for the concern and asks for privacy.

Odierno died on Friday. The family refused to say where. He said information on the funeral and burial was not yet available.

A native of Rockaway, New Jersey, Odierno graduated from the US Military Academy in West Point, New York in 1976, with a commission in field artillery.

He has held a wide range of roles, with tours abroad including Iraq, Germany, Albania and Kuwait. As a three-star general, he was assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a position that made him the principal military adviser to the secretary of state.

Odierno made three tours of Iraq, capped at two years, from 2008 to 2010, as the United States’ commander-in-chief in Baghdad. He was replaced in this post by General Lloyd Austin, now Secretary of Defense. Odierno was Commander of the Multinational Corps-Iraq from 2006 to 2008.

When Odierno retired in 2015, he was replaced as the Army Chief of Staff by General Mark Milley, the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

In a ceremony marking Odiernos’ retirement, then Defense Secretary Ashton Carter described him as a commander whose tenacity and operational acumen gave civilian leaders great confidence.

His towering presence calmed confused people and his courage and compassion helped carry the burden of loss and sacrifice, Carter said.

Soldiers of the 4th Odiernos Infantry Division participated in the capture of Saddam Hussein in December 2003. This gave hope to crush an emerging insurgency, but in 2004 the insurgency gained momentum .

Reporting on Odiernos’ death, the Washington Post said Odierno was a towering figure, 6 feet 5 inches, 250 pounds, with a shaved head [who] had an affable nature and developed a strong relationship with his troops. He was considered one of the most capable battle leaders in the army.

He was, according to the newspaper, a key architect of the increase in American forces [later in] the war in Iraq which has been credited with reducing violence and increasing stability in the country.

The Post also quoted journalist and military historian Thomas Ricks, who, in his 2006 story on the early invasion and occupation of Iraq, Fiasco, wrote: The Odiernos Brigades and Battalions gained the reputation to be too aggressive.

Time and again, internal army reports and commanders in interviews have stated [the 4th Infantry Division] used clenched-fisted approaches that may have seemed to pacify his region in the short term, but in the process alienated a large part of the population.

Three months ago, North Carolina State University announced that Odierno had joined its board of trustees. During his military career, he obtained a Master of Science in Nuclear Effects Engineering from the State of North Carolina. He was president of Odierno Associates, a consulting firm in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

