The UK is one of the world’s most depleted countries, and new data suggests it may not have enough biodiversity to prevent ecological collapse.

The UK’s biodiversity averages 53%, well below the global average of 75%, according to an analysis released Sunday by the Natural History Museum.

Both figures are below the 90% average. Experts believe that this is a safe limit to prevent a transition into future ecological stagnation, leading to crop failure and infection, where ecosystems do not have enough biodiversity to function properly, which can lead to shortages. In food, energy and ingredients.

Disrupting as we are doing now is not going to stop, let alone reverse the continuing global decline in biodiversity.

Biodiversity represents the diversity of plants and animals on Earth, and scientists say it is rapidly declining.

Dr. Adriana De Palma of the Natural History Museum said many parts of the world have lost a lot of natural biodiversity.

Care must be taken to ensure that these systems lose enough biodiversity to rely on systems that function in the necessary way.

Researchers at the museum have developed the Biodiversity Integrity Index (BII), which measures the proportion of nature remaining in an area.

The UK’s 53% BII ranks in the bottom 10% of the world’s countries and ranks lowest among the G7 country groups.

Professor Andy Purvis of the Department of Natural History and Life Sciences said Britain’s long position at the bottom of the league table had to do with the Industrial Revolution.

It has mechanized the destruction of nature to some extent, turning it into a commodity for profit, he said.

Only 53% of biodiversity remains in the UK and species such as the red squirrel are declining (Danny Lawson/PA) / PA Archive

Dr De Palma said the UK has had relatively stable levels of biodiversity in recent years, albeit at very low levels.

She explained in a press briefing that the amount of high-quality natural vegetation that helps maintain native species has increased, but this increase has been offset by the expansion of arable land and urban areas and population growth.

The UK can solve this problem, but by being hopeful from a global biodiversity perspective, it will pay the price of shifting the damage to other areas, said Professor Purvis, a world-renowned expert on biodiversity indicators.

The Natural History Museum team hopes that the BII tool will help the Global Leaders Meeting for the United Nations Conference on Biological Diversity, known as COP15 next week.

Hosted by China, the conference will be held online from October 11 to 15, with the second conference scheduled for next spring in Kunming.

Negotiators must agree on a new set of goals for nature over the next decade.

None of the world’s final goals for wildlife conservation set in Aichi, Japan in 2010 have been met.

Leaders meet next week at COP15 to discuss conservation of nature on Earth, such as the Endangered Asian Elephant (Peter Byrne/PA)/PA Archives.

Professor Purvis said of COP15 that this is the last and best opportunity for a sustainable future.

He stressed the need for action to recognize that developed countries have stable but low levels of biodiversity integrity, while developing countries are rapidly declining with high levels of global level up.

He said: Biodiversity loss is potentially as devastating to people as climate change, but the solutions are interconnected.

Big changes are needed to stop further damage to our planet, but we can do it together if we act now.

