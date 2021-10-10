US asks Mexico to let DEA and other agents in, ambassador says





MEXICO CITY (AP) New United States Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said on Saturday that the United States had asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico .

Last year, Mexico removed foreign agents’ immunity from prosecution and placed strict limits on their contact with their Mexican counterparts. Analysts say this inevitably affects the DEA’s ability to gather intelligence on Mexican drug cartels.

Given that some of the DEA staff are already in Mexico, it appears the US request either to allow more or for those here to be allowed to work more freely.

The United States has been inundated with fentanyl which is largely produced in Mexico using precursor chemicals from China. Salazar said Mexico is committed to tackling drug cartels under the new bilateral bicentennial security framework announced Friday to replace the Merida initiative.

We’re going to have the cooperation of the Mexican government, that’s what was agreed yesterday, to make sure that the law enforcement resources that we have here in conjunction with the Mexican law enforcement authorities, have the capacity to do so, Salazar said in his first press conference since arriving in Mexico City in September.

So yes, that includes our request, and we were working with the government to have the ability to bring in agents again, including our DEA agents, but we were doing it in a way where we were doing it in partnership with the Mexico, said Salazar.

Salazar also spoke of the need for a regional response to another major concern of the United States, the tens of thousands of migrants, many of whom from Haiti, are either in Mexico or from South America.

Last month, thousands of Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande and set up camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

This is a very important problem for both countries, it is a very important problem for the Western Hemisphere, said Salazar. Secretary (Antony) Blinken is very committed to working towards a regional solution, and this must be led by both the United States and Mexico.

It was an apparent reference to the fact that many Haitian immigrants already had refugee or asylum status in countries like Brazil or Chile, before leaving this summer for the United States.

Mexico, for its part, has started repatriating Haitians on repatriation flights to Port-au-Prince.

Salazar called the new bicentennial framework a milestone and said it marked a new era of partnership.

The Merida Initiative, in its early years, largely focused on US donations of law enforcement equipment, including airplanes. The bicentennial agreement should focus more on economic development.

The name refers to the 200th anniversary of Mexican independence and relations with the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ky3.com/2021/10/09/us-asking-mexico-let-dea-other-agents-ambassador-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

