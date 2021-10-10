Analysis: 6 pressures on the UK economy, from paper money to shopping to gasoline | economic policy





delivery

Many of the problems facing the economy have to do with the UK’s shortage of 100,000 truck drivers. 96% of logistics companies have hiring problems and businesses are starting to run out of warehouse workers, van drivers, mechanics, technicians, forklift drivers and transportation managers. UK Logistics. 19,000 HGV drivers have left the UK due to COVID-19, while Brexit and 45,000 new drivers have not been tested due to the coronavirus.

Gasoline

Ministers last week had to deploy military tanker drivers to help refill gas stations as the transport fuel crisis entered its third week. The truck driver shortage and the shortage sparked by panic buying had the most severe impacts in London and the southeast. Fuel is now more commonly available, but 12% of gas stations in the area were still out of fuel last Thursday, according to the Petrol Retailers Association.

Bill

Gas and electricity rates increased by an average of 139 in October and will rise again unless wholesale natural gas prices decline. Customers can pay up to $600 more per year, and National Energy Action warned last week that the number of families struggling to heat their homes could rise from 1.5 million to 5.5 million. So far this year, 12 energy companies have gone bankrupt.

industry

There is no cap on gas rates for businesses, and a fertilizer plant closed last month, resulting in a carbon dioxide shortage. Manufacturers of steel, glass, paper, ceramics and other heavy industry say they could be forced to stop production, which could mean permanent closure of some factories.

Sleeve

Shelves in stores and supermarkets are being emptied. According to the National Statistical Office, one in six adults said they were unable to buy essential foods in the past two weeks and nearly a quarter were unable to buy other non-essential items. People are also waiting longer for prescriptions. The government has appointed supply chain advisors, but logistics companies see the problem getting worse as Christmas approaches.

vacancy

With about 2 million vacancies already to be filled, employers have started looking for about 100,000 temporary workers to fill Christmas roles with Royal Mail, Tesco, Sainsburys, Amazon, Morrisons and John Lewis. Ministers appear to have fixed their hopes at the end of last month’s vacation.

