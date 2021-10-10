Disputes over South China Sea territory escalate U.S.-China tensions (NPR)





Michel Martin, of NPR, talks to Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program of the German Marshall Fund, about the growing tensions between China and Taiwan and how the United States is integrating.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

Today, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he prefers China to take control of neighboring Taiwan through peaceful methods rather than military means, even as Chinese fighter jets conduct military exercises in the region. airspace around Taiwan. This deeply worries Taiwan, an autonomous island that shares a maritime border with China. But it’s also the latest flashpoint between two global superpowers, with the United States backing Taiwan and pushing back what it sees as aggressive and destabilizing actions by China.

We thought it would be a good time to get a glimpse of the dynamics between the US and China, so we called Bonnie Glaser. She is the Asia Program Director of the German Marshall Fund, a non-partisan political organization. Bonnie Glaser, thank you very much for joining us.

BONNIE GLASER: Thanks for inviting me.

MARTIN: People have been hearing about the conflict between the United States and China for a few years now, but it seems to have escalated in recent years. So first of all, I just wanted to ask if you would like to take a step back and help us understand the main sources of tension.

GLASER: Well, China’s power has increased and its military capabilities are increasing. Its economy is growing and it is actually closing the gap with the United States, which, of course, has been the only superpower since the collapse of the Soviet Union. And China, unsurprisingly, wants to defend its own interests because it has more capabilities. And he has acted more assertively abroad and pursued policies at home that also aim to empower China to dominate critical 21st century technologies.

And Xi Jinping ruled in a much more authoritarian manner than previous Chinese leaders, so there has been a lot more friction between the United States and China. And basically what they’re trying to do now is strike a new balance between the two countries as that balance of power gets closer.

MARTIN: So in recent years the Chinese government, as you just mentioned, has invested heavily in its military. And one area we see in particular is the South China Sea. Can you give us some information about the conflict there? Like why there and why now?

GLASER: Well, the South China Sea has been a contested area for many years. There are six different applicants, and the Chinese built these outposts, which they really turned into military bases. And so they exploited these very, very large Coast Guard vessels and intimidated other countries, not allowing them to develop the resources that are, in reality, theirs under the Convention and the law of the sea. So includes fish, it includes energy, and they’ve also used these military bases to signal that they might have claims that go beyond legal maritime claims.

And the United States and other Western countries fear blocking freedom of navigation in the region. So we’ve seen naval assets – not just from the United States, but also from Japan, Australia, France, and other countries – that have conducted exercises in the South China Sea just to demonstrate that those waters must remain open to all.

MARTIN: So I don’t want to diminish the Taiwan experience, but just keep our focus on the dynamic between the US and China. A record number of Chinese fighter jets and bombers have carried out military exercises near Taiwan in recent days. So how does the island play in the larger conflict between the United States and China?

GLASER: Well, Taiwan really is the only issue the United States and China could really go to war over. And let’s remember that China and the United States have nuclear weapons, so if it got worse, it would be really catastrophic. China, of course, sees Taiwan as basically a province of China. And so Xi Jinping, I think, many fear giving up peaceful unification and possibly using force against Taiwan. So these flights are really meant to warn Taiwan not to go too far in seeking independence. They also aim to induce a feeling of psychological hopelessness among the people, so that they will essentially give up and agree to be part of China.

MARTIN: Why is the United States supporting Taiwan in this conflict?

GLASER: The United States has a long history of relations with Taiwan, and Taiwan is also a democracy, a vibrant democracy. And the United States shouldn’t take a stand – and it doesn’t – on whether Taiwan is a sovereign state – whether it should eventually join China. Ultimately, it depends on the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, those in China and Taiwan. But we have a deep and continuing interest in ensuring that they resolve these disputes peacefully.

MARTIN: This week, the CIA announced it would create a new mission center in China, which CIA Director William J. Burns said, citing, “will further strengthen our collective work on the most geopolitical threat. important thing we face in the 21st century, an increasingly accusatory Chinese government, ”without quotes. I’m going to ask you, as an analyst, do you agree that China is America’s most significant geopolitical threat?

GLASER: I agree that China is the most important geopolitical challenge and, in some ways, yes, poses a threat to the United States. This is not a threat to invade the continental United States, but a threat to American interests in the world, not just on the outskirts of China. But China at the United Nations is trying to push its own definition of human rights, which is not the universal definition. They do not support free access to information on the Internet, for example. So we have very, very different values. And I see that China is trying to push its values ​​into the international system. It really worries me. So I think the CIA is doing the right thing, and that’s emblematic of what the whole administration is doing.

MARTIN: Before I let you go, are there any areas where China and the United States are or could work as partners? Or is it simply doomed to opposition?

GLASER: Well, I’m glad you asked that question because I don’t think the relationship should be exclusively adversarial. And there are so many global issues that our two countries can work on, along with the rest of the international community. I think climate change is at the top of the list, but also non-proliferation, when it comes to North Korea and Iran. We could certainly work together on Afghanistan, where China has – it is very close to Afghanistan and has interests there. And we could share information on law enforcement issues, the fight against narcotics – where we actually work with China, I think, quite successfully. The list is really endless. And recently, the Chinese have attached conditions to cooperation, claiming that the United States needs to improve the atmosphere in relations in order to have a summit between President Biden and President Xi Jinping, but also in order to truly cooperate on any question. And I hope we get to a point where China sees that it is in its best interests to cooperate. So we can compete, but we can also cooperate.

MARTIN: It was Bonnie Glaser. She is the director of the Asia program of the German Marshall Fund. Bonnie Glaser, thank you very much for joining us.

GLASER: Thanks again.

