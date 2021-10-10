Covid vaccinations resume in US as White House records highest weekly total since July 4





More than 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the past seven days in the United States, the White House director of Covid data said on Saturday, with an increase to come as many companies anticipate vaccine needs for their workers.

Charles Muro, 13, celebrates having been vaccinated by nurse Karen Pagliaro during a mass vaccination … [+] at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut on May 13, 2021 (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

According to White House Covid-19 data director Dr Cyrus Shahpar, around 7.13 million shots were administered in the past week, which he says is the highest in seven days reported since July 4.

More than 65% of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 76% of those 12 and older and 95% of those 65 and older.

The vaccination rate has steadily increased since the summer, reaching its lowest level in July, when the United States averaged less than 450,000 doses per day, according to the CDC.

Key context

The growing numbers come after a wave of large-scale mandates went into effect, including for all public health workers in California and employees of the school system in New York. Companies like United Airlines, Walgreens and UPS have also adopted mandates for at least some of their employees, while more companies are placing requirements for employees to be vaccinated. The requirement for proof of vaccination is also increasingly common across the country for activities such as meals, concerts and participation in sporting events. At least half of NBA teams, for example, plan to have some form of tenure this coming season. In the private sector, more than 80 million workers are ultimately set to come under mandates requiring them to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests after President Joe Biden announced last month that the federal government is drafting rules to demand mandates for all companies with more than 100 employees. So far, the warrants have been executed with an extremely high level of compliance, in most cases well above 90%.

What to watch out for

The pace of vaccinations is likely to accelerate after authorization of injections for children under 12 years of age. Pfizer on Thursday asked the federal government to have its vaccine licensed for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Versus

Despite the national trend towards tighter mandates and tighter enforcement, LSU announced on Friday that it was dropping a vaccine or negative testing warrant for fans attending football matches, citing a drop in Covid across the board. Louisiana. The CDC still places the state in its highest category for the risk of Covid transmission.

