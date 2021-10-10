US to allow entry of European travelers inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines





Travelers from European countries who have been immunized against COVID-19 with vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization will be allowed to enter the United States as soon as the US government lifts the ban on arrivals from from Europe.

Such a decision confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means that European citizens fully immunized with any of the following vaccines will be allowed to enter US territory once the entry ban is officially lifted:

Moderna Pfizer / BioNTech Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) AstraZeneca, including Covishield Sinopharm (Beijing) Sinovac

Last month, the White House announced that US authorities would lift the entry ban on travelers from 26 countries in the Schengen zone, as well as those from European countries, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com.

In addition, travel restrictions maintained by US authorities since the start of the pandemic to stop the spread of the virus have also affected travelers from China, India, Brazil and the UK, among others. .

However, despite the announcement that the government would finally allow vaccinated travelers from a large number of countries to enter the United States, it was not specified which vaccines would be accepted as valid proof of immunity.

In this regard, a CDC spokeswoman recently told Reuters that “six vaccines authorized / approved by the FDA or listed for emergency use by the WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the United States.”

On Friday, the CDC noted that “earlier this week, to help them prepare their systems, we informed airlines of the vaccines that would be accepted,” while stressing that “the CDC will release additional guidance and information as it progresses. and as travel requirements are finalized ”.

In order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, in March 2020, former US President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions on a large number of countries, including most of Europe. Then President Joe Biden extended such a policy early in his term.

In July, President Biden indicated that the ban on travel from Europe could soon be lifted, raising hopes among European travelers.

The decision of the American authorities has been continuously criticized by European governments and organizations.

On June 28, the European Council included the United States in the list of countries considered safe based on their epidemiological situation, allowing travelers from the United States to enter most European countries without being subject to additional requirements such as self-isolation tests and rules.

Then, on August 30, the Council removed the United States from the list of safe countries, calling on its member states to impose stricter rules on travelers from the United States and even ban non-essential travel.

However, the governments of several EU countries have made it clear that they will not follow the Council’s recommendation while keeping the doors open for vaccinated travelers from the United States.

On the other hand, since the start of the pandemic, US authorities have kept strict entry rules in place for arrivals from European countries, barring them entry for more than 18 months now.

Removing the entry ban would bring many benefits to carriers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/us-will-permit-entry-for-european-travellers-inoculated-with-who-approved-vaccines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos