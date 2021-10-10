Plans for returning passengers from Red List countries to UK ‘may be scrapped’





Passengers returning from Red List countries may be quarantined at home instead of in a hotel, subject to a proposal being considered by the minister.

Most of the world is open to travelers this week after 47 countries were removed from the redlist, including South Africa, Thailand and Mexico.

People returning from Red List countries will be required to quarantine for 11 nights in government-designated hotels, at a cost of 2,285 per person.

But ministers are now considering ending the hotel program and allowing passengers to isolate at home instead, the Times reported.

As the red list declines to seven countries, more people go on vacation.

Since the policy was introduced earlier this year, nearly 200,000 people returning from Red List countries have been quarantined in hotels.

The rate of hotel quarantine travelers who tested positive for Covid-19 fell below the UK average positive rate for the first time since August, according to the latest testing and tracking data.

The plan faced criticism after some guests reported hellish conditions with disgusting food and dirty rooms.

A guest staying at a Heathrow accommodation reported seeing rats in two rooms, while another family told me they had been locked up in the same single bedroom for two weeks after losing one of their Covid test kits.

Downing Street last night denied it had plans to halt hotel quarantines, but another government source said it expects the policy to remain in place beyond the end of the year.

Transport Minister yesterday said a new policy could come into effect by the end of this month that would allow double-jab passengers to use lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive and slower PCR tests when they arrive in the UK.

When Times Radio asked if this could be introduced before the start of the semi-annual break on October 22, he said:

Fully vaccinated travelers will need fewer tests when returning to the UK, according to new rules that came into force on 4 October.

Arrivals with double jabs from countries on the rest of the world list will no longer need to undergo a lateral flow test 3 days prior to departure.

These passengers will need to book and pay for a day 2 coronavirus screening and add their booking details to the passenger locator form, which must be completed 48 hours prior to arrival in the UK. However, you will no longer need to have a second corona test on the 8th day or after, as you did if you had previously arrived on the pumpkin list.

Only seven countries were on the red list from Monday: Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

Which countries are on the red list? Full list of hotel quarantine destinations after latest travel update

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) continues to review the hotel quarantine plan, adding: We are committed to protecting our country and the progress of our phenomenal vaccine launch from the risks of a new coronavirus strain. There are no plans to shut down the Managed Quarantine service.

We have taken decisive action at the border with our managed quarantine system and all the mandatory checks we have introduced have strengthened our defenses.

