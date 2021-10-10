Weston McKennie’s injury “not serious” despite missing Panama trip





PANAMA CITY, Panama – United States Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter said Weston McKennie’s quad injury was “not serious” but still thought it was worth better leave him out of Sunday’s World Cup qualifying game against Panama.

McKennie did not make the trip to Panama after playing the 90 minutes of Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Jamaica that put the United States at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, ahead of their Mexican rivals on goal difference.

The American Football Federation announced on Friday that goalkeeper Zack Steffen and left-back Antonee Robinson will also not travel to Panama due to quarantine restrictions in the UK – where both players play their club’s football – and that McKennie would join them in Columbus, where the United States faces Costa Rica on Wednesday.

“[The injury is] no big deal, but we had to weigh, would be [McKennie] be able to play this game? And we thought we didn’t, “Berhalter told reporters ahead of Sunday’s game.” Then the second thing is to travel. Will that do him any good or is it better to go to Columbus and start rehab to try and get him ready for Wednesday? It was what we were balancing. To fly four hours and go back the next day, we just thought, “You know what? For your muscles, for your recovery, he had better go to Columbus. ‘”

Berhalter also explained the decision to send Steffen and Robinson to Columbus. British COVID-19 protocols designate Panama as a “red list” country, which would require both players to quarantine themselves for 10 days upon their return. While Steffen was Matt Turner’s replacement, Robinson spent the full 90 minutes against Jamaica, and after consulting with player clubs – Manchester City for Steffen and Fulham for Robinson – the decision was made to send them to Ohio.

“It’s a three-game window. It was unlikely that we were going to play these players 90 minutes or three times 90 minutes,” Berhalter said. “So we thought it made the most sense. It’s not an exact science, but we made the best decision possible by integrating the human element, integrating the club and considering our needs to win. matches, balancing all of those elements. three things. “

As for Panama, Berhalter expects a tough game against a side he says have been “very consistent”. The Canaleros have so far taken five points in four games, despite coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to El Salvador.

“They don’t pass up a lot of opportunities,” Berhalter said of Panama. “These are the lowest expected goals [against] of the first four games. We are in second place. [They’re a] strong defensive team, heavy crossover team. The only outlier game was the last game, and I don’t know if you saw the conditions of the pitch and what they were dealing with, it was a very difficult game to play. It was monsoon-type rains, the field was flooded. It was an abnormal match. It’s a good team. It’s a very strong team physically. They will be very aggressive in the duels, they are very good in attack in the penalty area. “

