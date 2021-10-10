Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Boris Johnson faces new Brexit clash with judges.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing for a second explosive confrontation with parliament and courts over Brexit, demanding a new deal with the EU that will free Northern Ireland from the oversight of EU judges.

Downing Street is gearing up for major clashes with the Senate and Supreme Court next month, and senior officials plan to unilaterally end the scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol if Brussels refuses to “significantly change” its current deal. . Read the full story.

2. Covid-19 may have evolved from Chinese miners nine years ago, US experts claim

The origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are still unknown, and many scientists are now openly discussing whether the virus was manipulated or leaked from a Wuhan lab.

But the new theory offers a completely different explanation. Read the full story.

3. Nicole Kidman look-alike spy ‘Hacked lawyer’s phone to free Princess Latifa’

A spy resembling Nicole Kidman reportedly hacked into a human rights lawyer’s cell phone with Pegasus software after following him for a day in London.

David Hague became the first British person whose iPhone was targeted by Israeli military spyware last year, according to a forensic analysis published by Amnesty International two months ago. Read the full story.

4. National Police Agency ‘Warning Child Abuse Detectives to Attack Targets on Innocent People’

Former detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Child Abuse Investigation Team claim they were ordered to warn innocent people to meet their targets when their bosses ordered them to tamper with evidence.

Many officers who have left the unit since then have broken the ranks to tell the Telegraph that one of the most sensitive units in the Scottish yard could break down and put children at risk. Read the full story.

5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning to England for a party honoring Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be flying to England to attend a party honoring Princess Diana of Wales, the Telegraph confirmed.

Sussexes and their children Archie and Lili are not attending the 100-person celebration at Kensington Palace. Read the full story.

