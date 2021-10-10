UK energy survivor prepares for burden on failed rival customer





A wave of collapse in the UK energy supply market has cost British homes billions of pounds to rescue stranded customers. However, this presents an opportunity for a larger competitor to weather the gasoline price storm.

British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Octopus and Shell each have secured hundreds of thousands of retail accounts through regulator Ofgem’s “last resort process supplier”. Ovo Energy, the UK’s third-largest energy provider serving 4.5 million households, is considering an approach to Bulb, which has around 1.7 million customers, and is vying for new funding.

Industry executives say only seven or eight large corporations have a balance sheet or well-funded backers that can accommodate many orphaned customers. But the big suppliers argue that it is wrong to label them as the ‘winners’ of the crisis.

Simone Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of EDF Energy, said, “Now we are really at a loss,” he said, noting the widening gap between record energy wholesale prices and the amount each customer can charge under Ofgem’s price cap. emphasized.

He told the Financial Times that it is “a very big problem for the industry right now,” but added that the crisis “will be worth it” if it results in regulatory reform.

The wholesale price means that the cost of supplying each home is approximately £700 per year above Ofgem’s upper price cap, which is currently £1,277 based on average usage. The limit is reviewed only twice a year and lags behind market movements.

“The current dynamics can be seen in the long term and only larger organizations with stronger balance sheets and stronger hedging strategies will be able to achieve a larger customer base,” said Steve Jennings, advisor. in the utility industry.

The number of suppliers soared to over 70 in 2018 following reforms over the past decade to encourage more competition in the market.

Industry experts say the consequences of the crisis are likely to return to a sector dominated by small groups of conglomerates reminiscent of the “big six” of British Gas, Eon, EDF, Npower and ScottishPower a decade ago. And SSE captured 99% of the market to the outrage of politicians and regulators.

Some of the original “Big Six” are no longer in the game. SSE sold its UK retail business to Ovo last year and Npower merged into Eon in 2019.

They have been supplanted from the top flight by technology-focused companies like Octopus and Ovo, which have attracted customers with competitive deals as well as innovations such as “vehicle-to-vehicle” technologies that allow electric vehicle drivers to sell power stored in batteries. It feeds the batteries back to the grid at peak times.

Quantity matters in low-margin industries. Shares of British gas owner Centrica, which have benefited from rising oil and gas prices as a North Sea producer, have risen 28% since early August, after years of running into competitors offering customers a price cut deal.

The cost of acquiring a customer from a failed supplier can be recovered through industry levies that are filtered down to the consumer’s energy bill. Ofgem said these costs also include “the ability of the supplier to assert a reasonable interest.”

However, Centrica says the process takes about two years and “it is becoming increasingly difficult for a responsible supplier to continue to bear the cost … fail”.

“There is no winner in this because market failure hurts all consumers,” Centrica told FT. “The old days are gone and we welcome strong and effective competition.”

The estimated cost of saving a customer from a failed supplier since early August is £1 billion and is expected to rise as more businesses go bankrupt. It will eventually fall to the consumer.

Vendors also point out that the majority of some failed business customers are with auto-switching companies. Websites like Look After My Bills automatically convert you to the cheapest deal. So once wholesale prices start to fall, it may not last long.

Doug Stewart, chief executive of GEUK, a niche green energy supplier, is one of the industry insiders who argues that being big isn’t necessarily a bad thing in today’s market.

Ten years ago, the “Big Six” profit margins and executive bonuses came under constant scrutiny in politics and the media.

“You have to be grateful that there are big companies in this industry that can absorb these failures,” Stewart said. “It is an oligopoly, but there is competition. . . Businesses that run well can survive.”

Observers point to Aim-listed Good Energy and Ecotricity as examples of small, well-run suppliers that can continue to compete with large companies.

Analysts argue that the more innovative members of the new “big eight” like Ovo and Octopus will continue to push big “legacy” suppliers like British Gas and EDF.

“I think the market will still look different than it was a decade ago, even if we refocus on a handful of vendors,” Jennings said. “Customer service has greatly improved with a lot more innovation”.

