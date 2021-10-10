Birbalsingh Appointed Chairman of Social Mobility Commission





Michaela Community School Principal, Katharine Birbalsingh, Preferred Candidate for Social Mobility Commission Chair Alun Francis, Chief Executive of Oldham College, and Representative Nominations for Various New Commissioners ongoing Priority will address regional disparities and improve evidence. Laying the groundwork and holding government accountable

With Birbalsingh’s appointment, the committee will refocus on areas such as regional disparities, employment, education and business.

Ms Birbalsingh brings a wealth of experience to her role in the UK education sector as Founder and Principal of Michaela Community School, a free school established in London in 2014. His track record on social mobility was part of why Birbalsingh was considered the best candidate for the role.

At the 2020 Queens Birthday Honors, Ms Birbalsingh was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her contribution to education.

Minister of Gender Equality Liz Truss said:

This country has incredible potential, and it requires harnessing the talents of all its peoples, regardless of background or place of residence. I hope Katharine can focus on education, business and employment to increase opportunities across the UK and give everyone a chance to succeed.

By expecting high standards and not indulging in the soft prejudices of low expectations, she is producing amazing results at Michaela School and giving children the best opportunities in life. She will bring the same attitude to the Commission and will strongly advocate for equality of opportunity.

I am focused on closing the education gap, employment gap and business gap across the UK, working closely with my cabinet colleagues to do this. Our equal work will address the worries that keep people up all night, like getting a good job and providing a good education for our children.

Michaela High School Principal Katharine Birbalsingh CBE said:

As we recover from the pandemic, it is time to develop a culture in our society that provides equal opportunity for all.

Improving social mobility, from education to the world of home and work, is more important than ever and I look forward to taking on this important role.

My immediate priorities will include developing a sound evidence base on which change can flow. On the one hand, I want to inspire real action that will encourage people to seize the opportunities that are presented to them, and on the other hand, I want to ensure that governments and other public institutions are delivering on their promises to provide them with such opportunities. You can level up virtually any region of the UK.

With the appointment of Birbalsingh, the Minister for Women and Equality also announced the appointment of Alun Francis as SMC’s Member and Vice-Chairman. Mr Francis is currently the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Oldham College, where he oversaw the transition to a community focus. Prior to that, he served as Director of Transforming Learning, leading the Oldham Councils Building Schools for the Future program from 2007-2010.

Alun Francis, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Oldham College, said:

We have a unique opportunity to reshape social mobility policies. Thus, this policy provides a wider variety of opportunities to a wider variety of people, in more places, while maintaining a focus on promoting merit and high achievement.

Our mandate will cover education, employment and business, and I look forward to working with Katharine and the Social Mobility Commission to advocate for this agenda. Although we offer a variety of experiences and skills, we have a common purpose and are committed to providing tangible benefits to people and places across the country.

SMC’s new leadership team will oversee work to demonstrate social mobility within and outside government, strengthen the evidence base on which policy decisions are made, and improve public understanding of how opportunities are created and accessible to all. .

Before taking on her new role, Ms Birbalsingh will present evidence in a pre-appointment investigative session of the Women’s and Equal Choice Committee. This is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

The election of the new chair will be followed by an open appointment campaign to appoint new members later in the fall. The campaign will ensure that there is a strong functioning Board of Directors as the terms of all current members will end at the end of October.

