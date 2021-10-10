Analysis: Arabs ease Assad’s isolation as US looks elsewhere





Relations are warm between Syria and Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Egypt Economic and political factors lead to Arab opening to AssadS. Arabia could weigh in on a similar decision, according to an American analyst. keeps sanctions in place, but focuses on China

BEIRUT, October 10 (Reuters) – While Bashar al-Assad is still shunned by the West which blames him for a decade of brutal war in Syria, a change is underway in the Middle East where the Arab allies of the United States bring it cold by renewing economic and diplomatic ties.

Assad’s two-decade extension of presidency in an election in May did little to break his status as an outcast among Western states, but other Arab leaders accept that it retains a solid hold on power.

The chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan has reinforced the conviction among Arab leaders that they must forge their own course. Anticipating a more passive approach from Washington, now preoccupied with the challenge of China, Arab leaders are guided by their own priorities, including how to rehabilitate economies hammered by years of conflict and COVID-19.

Political considerations also occupy an important place in Arab capitals such as Cairo, Amman and Abu Dhabi. These include their ties to Assad’s most powerful backer, Russia, which has been pushing for Syria’s reintegration, and how to counter the influence created in Syria by Iran and Turkey.

Turkey and its support for Sunni Islamists in the region – including a part of northern Syria that remains beyond Assad’s reach – particularly worries Arab leaders who can make common cause with Damascus against Islamist groups.

But as signs of an Arab rapprochement with Damascus mount – King Abdullah of Jordan spoke to Assad for the first time in ten years this month – US policy will remain a complicating factor.

Washington says there has been no change in its policy towards Syria, which requires a political transition as spelled out in a Security Council resolution. US sanctions against Damascus, strengthened under President Donald Trump, continue to pose a serious obstacle to trade.

But in Washington, analysts say Syria has hardly been a foreign policy priority for President Joe Biden’s administration. They note that he is focused on fighting China and that his administration has yet to apply sanctions under the so-called Caesar Law, which came into effect last year in an attempt to increase pressure on Assad.

After being warned against dealing with Damascus by the Trump administration, the Arab states are once again pushing the issue.

“US allies in the Arab world have encouraged Washington to lift the siege of Damascus and allow its reintegration into the Arab fold,” said David Lesch, a Syrian expert at Trinity University in Texas. “It seems the Biden administration, to some extent, is listening.”

This marks a change from the early years of the conflict when Syria was kicked out of the Arab League and states like Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates backed some of the rebels who fought Assad.

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

The decade-long conflict, which arose out of a popular uprising against Assad during the “Arab Spring”, has killed hundreds of thousands, uprooted half the population and forced millions to take refuge in the Neighboring states and Europe.

Anti-Assad rebels still have a foothold in the north, with Turkish backing, while the east and northeast are controlled by Kurdish-led and US-backed forces.

But while the conflict is not resolved, Assad has regained control of most of Syria thanks in large part to Russia and Iran, who have always been more committed to its survival than Washington has. has been in its elimination, even when chemical weapons have been fired at rebel areas.

Jordan, Syria’s southern neighbor, is leading the pack in Arab policy change with a struggling economy and a rocky area in relations with its wealthy Gulf neighbor Saudi Arabia.

The border between Syria and Jordan was fully reopened to trade last month, and Amman was one of the driving forces behind a deal to bring Egyptian natural gas to Lebanon via Syria, with a sign of apparent approval from the United States.

“When Jordan breaks down these barriers and establishes ties and it is at this rate, there will be countries that follow suit,” Samih al-Maaytah, former Jordanian minister and political analyst, told Al Mamlaka, a public broadcaster. .

The passage was once occupied by hundreds of trucks a day carrying goods between Europe, Turkey and the Gulf. The revival of trade will be a blow to Jordan and Syria, whose economies are in deep crisis. It should also help Lebanon, which is currently suffering from one of the most severe economic depressions in modern history.

“I am absolutely sure the Jordanians think the United States will not sanction them,” Jim Jeffrey, former United States special envoy for Syria under Trump, told Reuters.

“There is a huge buzz among the media, among friends in the region, that the United States is no longer aggressively sanctioning Assad under Caesar law or other things.”

The mood was reflected at the United Nations General Assembly last month, where the Egyptian and Syrian foreign ministers met for the first time in a decade, and at the Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai, where the Syrian and Emirati economy ministers discussed the revival of a bilateral business council.

THE SAOUDAIS HESITATE BUT COULD BE THE NEXT

The United Arab Emirates had invited Syria to Expo 2020 despite attempts to “demonize the regime,” Syrian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Ghassan Abbas said, speaking to Reuters at the Syrian pavilion whose theme was “We will stand up together.”

“Is there a new approach in dealing with Syria? Yes.”

Aaron Stein, director of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the Biden administration “is not interested in spending diplomatic capital to prevent regional governments from doing what they think is best about them. plan screw “.

US policy in Syria is now focused on combating Islamic State militants and humanitarian aid, he said.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said: “What we have not done and will not do is express our support for efforts to normalize or rehabilitate brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad , to lift a single sanction against Syria or to change our position to oppose the reconstruction of Syria until there is irreversible progress towards a political solution.

While many US allies in the region pursue new ties with Damascus, Saudi Arabia’s regional heavyweight still appears hesitant.

“The big push is to get Saudi Arabia and Syria to engage in some kind of reconciliation, and I think Saudi Arabia is coming, they are just waiting for the United States,” said Joshua Landis. , Syria specialist at the University of Oklahoma.

Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman, Aidan Lewis in Cairo, Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai, Humeyra Pamuk in Washington, Tom Perry and Laila Bassam in Beirut, Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Tom Perry and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/arabs-ease-assads-isolation-us-looks-elsewhere-2021-10-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos