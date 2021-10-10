Outrage over over 125 million bonuses for employees who fail UK financial watchdog | Financial Supervisory Service





The UK financial regulator, accused of failing top-to-bottom in a series of scandals, has paid more than 125 million bonuses to its employees since 2016, Observer said.

Activists say the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) payouts are an absolute insult to savers who have lost their lives to the systemic failure of the regulator.

FCA president Nikhil Rathi is proposing to scrap the bonus after two independent reviews found regulators were acting too slowly to protect consumers. He said the payout was not effective in improving individual or group performance.

According to the details of the bonus payouts the Observer has earned, since 2016, 125,529,590 bonuses have been paid out by the watchdog for executive directors, including bonuses worth up to 45,000 each.

By March 31, 2021, 19.8 million bonuses have been paid out, with an average payout of around 5,300 for those who win awards.

These are one of the biggest bonus pots ever paid out by government departments or quango.

Gina Miller, a business activist and co-founder of the True and Fair campaign, which calls for a package of financial reforms to benefit consumers, said. Life is destroyed because there is a regulator that is not fit for purpose.

We have seen some of the biggest financial scandals in the past five years due to a lack of enforcement and regulatory rigor. The background to awarding these bonuses is incredible. This is an organization that has failed from top to bottom.

Gina Miller said: It is incredible to award these bonuses. Photo: Roger Askew/Rex/Shutterstock

Approximately 4,200 employees work for the FCA and are funded by financial institutions regulated by the FCA. The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey led from July 2016 to March 2020.

Watchdog was criticized in a December report in which former Court of Appeals Judge Dame Elizabeth Gloster was criticized for failing to effectively oversee and regulate minibond issuer London Capital & Finance (LCF). When the LCF took office in 2019, approximately 11,600 investors lost up to $237 million in savings.

FCA chief executives Meghan Butler and Jonathan Davidson faced MPs’ demands to repay bonuses of 45,000 each paid out in the 2018-19 fiscal year after being nominated for the Gloucester Report.

The watchdog was criticized in another independent review published in December for ineffective regulation of the collapse of the Connaught Income Fund in 2012. At the time, the FCA was deeply sorry for the mistake it had made.

Watchdog also faces criticism for not intervening before the collapse of the Neil Woodfords 3.1 billion Woodford Equity Income Fund. It closed in October 2019, causing huge losses to tens of thousands of investors.

In an FCA advisory document circulated to employees, Rathi said it was becoming increasingly difficult to justify bonus payments after LCF and Connaught fund reviews revealed regulators were acting too slowly to protect consumers.

He wrote: This is especially true when bonuses are paid to the majority of employees, not just high-performing employees.

The FCA said the executive director has rejected consideration of the 2020-21 performance bonus and has already determined that it is not eligible for future performance awards. FCA pay and benefits consultations are open until December 20.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/10/outrage-over-125m-bonuses-for-staff-at-uks-failing-financial-watchdog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos