The UK is in the midst of the worst supply chain crisis seen in 50 years and Brexit is to blame – John Niven





Brits, it’s finally time to be honest with you. I am not an honest person by nature, so this is difficult for me to say and difficult for many of you to hear. The UK is in the midst of the worst supply chain crisis we have seen in 50 years. As we run out of fuel, chaos and fights are raging in our gas station front yard.

Supermarket shelves are empty and our fishing and agricultural industries are in ruins. In our fields, food is rotting unharvested and animals are slaughtered and burned unnecessarily. From America to Italy we have become an international joke. Failed state.

It’s finally time to face the facts. This is all because of Brexit.

As you know, I supported Brexit. Now I must confess that I did so only to damage David Cameron and make him the future leader of the Conservative Party. I never thought for a moment that we could win. It seemed inconceivable that the British public would vote in favor of such a massive act of self-harm.

Experts in all industries (with the exception of old friend Tim who runs Wetherspoons, whose business is so broken right now) said it was an incredibly stupid idea. Foolishly, I believed you would listen to them. you didn’t You listened to me and Nigel Farage. You really had enough experts and voted for Brexit. As we can see now, the results were catastrophic. So now we have no choice but to take a very difficult path.

The UK will rejoin the EU regardless of the membership terms they offer us. We will return to Brussels with the great British bent on their knees and beg them to let us in again. There will be no referendums this time. Well, because you saw what happened last time. The situation is too serious and the issues involved are too complex to allow another public to vote. You lied so successfully last time that you can’t take that risk again.

Thank you for your loyalty, my ardent supporters who still do their best to leave Boris alone and don’t want to get caught up in all of this. But with a heavy heart, you must say it wrong. I did my best in all of this. You must give it up now. I am responsible for everything.

It was me who supported Brexit even though I knew it was completely impossible. It was me who made our coronavirus response jumbled and jumbled. It was me who offered nothing but Homer’s cliches, lies, and quotes when everything went wrong.

I must now admit that many detractors have said that I am a shameful human unfit for a high-level position. Or virtually any office. So I say with a heavy heart that once we rejoin the EU, I will resign as Prime Minister, which will take effect immediately. Then I will take the only honorable path left for someone who has betrayed my country so horribly and sheer for personal gain.

See you all in the next life. Well, those who go to hell do it. Hahaha, just my little joke.

I usually add something extraneous in Latin, which is a bit misleading at this point. But look where it took us. I think you’ve probably had enough of that bullshit now. All that remains is to say goodbye.

And good luck.

you’ll need it

