Iraqi elections could determine the future of US forces in the country





BAGHDADI Iraqis are voting in a parliamentary election that could shape the future of US forces still based there and indicate how Baghdad will navigate a larger geopolitical power struggle between Washington and Tehran.

Sunday’s election, which was touted as a concession to a protest movement that began in 2019, is dominated by the issues that sparked the wave of dissent: an economic crisis and rampant corruption.

But it is also colored by the struggle between Iranian-backed militias and the United States, which number around 2,500 troops in the country and are under increasing political pressure to leave Iraq after it leaves Afghanistan.

For much of this year, the country has been caught in a spiral of violence between Iranian-backed paramilitary groups and the U.S. military, which launched airstrikes in response to rocket and drone attacks on its bases. President Biden has agreed to withdraw US combat troops from Iraq by the end of the year, but most of the 2,500 troops will remain in the country in training and support roles.

The conflict adds to the ambient tension, further aggravated by the erosion of government services. Long power outages ravaged the country for much of the summer at a time when Iraqis are experiencing the highest temperatures on the planet.

A voter votes Sunday in Kerbala, Iraq. Photo: ABDULLAH DHIAA AL-DEEN / REUTERS

Iraq’s political system, in which several parties each vie for the votes of various sectarian groups, means the election is unlikely to yield a decisive result. Instead, weeks or months of negotiations to form a government will likely follow.

A range of Sunni and Shia Muslim Arab parties are competing, as well as a distinct group of parties seeking the Kurdish ethnic vote concentrated in the north of the country.

Opinion polls predict that a bloc led by populist Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr would win the largest share of seats in parliament, an outcome that would make him once again king in negotiations to form a government.

Mr Sadrs’ bloc, in an alliance with the Iraqi Communists, won the largest share of the seats in the last Iraqi elections in 2018. A former rebel leader after the US invasion and champion of Iraqi Shiites living in poverty urban, he is against the presence of US troops and is also an opponent of Iran’s growing influence, which sets him apart from some other Shiite politicians. He also spoke out against certain attacks on American interests in the country.

A poll by the Rafidain Center for Dialogue, an Iraqi think tank, predicts Sadrs’ bloc will win 42 seats, up from 54 in the 2018 election. Election officials said the results would be announced within 24 hours of the election. closing of polling stations, but delays are widely anticipated. In the 2018 vote, the results were announced a week later.

The survey predicted a low turnout of 38% to 42%, reflecting widespread political disenchantment.

Protesters and young people don’t think they can get any accountability or justice from current politicians, said Sajad Jiyad, a Baghdad-based political analyst at the Century Foundation, an American think tank.

They don’t think they can get results through the ballot box, he said.

Iraq’s current leader Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who was appointed last year following the protests, is not running for election. Rather, he appears to be positioning himself to stay in place thanks to a post-election deal between rival political forces in the country, analysts said. But he faces strong opposition from Iran-backed groups who accuse him of being involved in the 2020 US murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes.

Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, one of the main groups protesting the presence of US troops, said Iraq needs a new prime minister focused on solving its problems economic, and that these will take priority once US forces withdraw. Our country does not primarily suffer from political or security problems, but from economic problems like lack of infrastructure and lack of jobs, he said on public television after voting.

One of the largest Iranian-backed militias, the Hezbollah Brigades, is running straight for the election for the first time, presenting a list of 32 candidates, showing how paramilitary groups have grown in their political power since they play a key role in the struggle. against Islamic State in 2014. He urged his supporters to vote, urging them on Thursday to achieve a victory your martyrs like, and analysts suggest that low turnout could strengthen his position and that of other militant groups.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s foremost Shiite leader, who met Pope Francis on his trip to Iraq in March, urged people to move and vote to prevent corrupt figures from surrendering in parliament, as he said.

The election is also a test for Iraqi security forces as they work to protect candidates and voters in a country that still struggles with the remnants of the Islamic State and the influence of various armed groups. Security forces were deployed massively in Baghdad and other cities on Sunday.

Unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a car carrying a candidate named Sadeer Al Khafaji on Friday, a police official said. Mr. Khafaji was not injured in the attack, the official said.

With many of the same politicians and factions who have fought for positions since the US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003 vying for the vote, many Iraqis say they are considering boycotting an election they see as designed to reinforce the status quo.

I don’t see any hope on the horizon. said Sabah Khalaf, a 45-year-old government employee in Baghdad, who said he would not vote.

Instead, some Iraqis are turning to street protests to force a change in the way the country operates. Large protests erupted in Iraq in 2019, demanding fundamental reforms in a state that consistently ranks among the most corrupt in the world and where militias allied with Iran wield growing political power. Security forces violently cracked down on the protests, killing more than 600 people, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

At least 35 activists have also died in targeted assassinations since the protests began, according to the commission, including a researcher, Ihab al-Wazni, whose murder in May sparked a new wave of protests.

The protest movement also spawned a small group of parties now seeking seats in parliament.

We are determined to focus on the integrity of Iraq, said Mushreq Al-Fraiji, the leader of a party called Demonstrate for My Rights.

