UK COP chief challenges G20 climate laggards over failure to improve





The UK’s COP chair Alok Sharma has urged China, India and Saudi Arabia to deliver on the G20 commitments they made months ago and to set better official climate targets ahead of the UN summit in November.

“To all G20 countries that have not yet taken a step forward. . . It is up to them to offer something stronger and more ambitious. [climate target] Before COP,” Sharma told the Financial Times.

Just 21 days before the start of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the UK Climate Director pointed to Australia and said Prime Minister Scott Morrison would personally attend and hope to join the world’s other developed countries by setting a net zero goal.

“Australia is our closest mate and we want them to come to our party and sing the same song,” Sharma told FT. “This means making ambitious commitments to reducing carbon emissions by 2030, and clearly meeting our net zero target.”

The UK is also urging wealthy countries to put more money in order to deliver on its 2009 commitment to $100 billion in climate finance for developing countries.

Of the G7 countries, only France and Italy have not made new financial commitments to climate aid to developing countries.

Sharma urged “all donors that have not yet taken a step forward to step forward and expand their fiscal commitments as soon as possible.”

Around 25,000 people and leaders from more than 120 countries are expected to attend a meeting setting the rules of the Paris Agreement at the SEC president in Glasgow. © AFP via Getty Images

Last month, President Joe Biden said the United States would need Congressional approval but would double its climate finance level by 2024.

Around 120 world leaders will visit in person from Glasgow in early November for COP26, which will be held shortly after the next G20 meeting in Rome.

Britain’s diplomatic skills and political strength as nearly 200 countries negotiate rules to implement the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, ideally below 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is proven to be a delicate test for

Video: The Success or Failure Challenges Facing the COP26 Climate Summit

As the world’s largest emitters, the G20 countries are under pressure to set an example through climate targets and financial commitments ahead of the event.

All G20 countries promised in July statements to submit new climate targets to the UN before the start of the climate summit, but four countries – China, India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – have yet to formally submit them. Turkey went one step further by announcing a new climate target last week and said it will soon submit official documents to the United Nations.

Several G20 countries, including Mexico, Brazil and Australia, submitted targets equal to or weaker than their previous targets.

In Australia, Morrison has been an advocate for the coal industry and has rejected setting stronger climate targets for Australia, a close British ally that has recently strengthened trade and defense ties.

Additional report by Camilla Hodgson

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at the range of FT here.

Curious about FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability? Learn more about science-based goals here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e0e64c49-d0d2-48e1-8eef-2ba557468933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos