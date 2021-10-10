UK Health Commissioner Doubles Risk of Death from Covid Flu | covid





People who contract the flu and coronavirus this winter are twice as likely to die as people who have only the coronavirus, according to Jenny Harries, chief executive officer of the UK’s Health Security Agency.

The UK’s former deputy chief warned that for the first time the UK is facing an uncertain winter with the flu and Covid-19 pandemic, urging people to get both coronavirus and flu shots if they are eligible.

When asked how much the public should be concerned about the flu this winter, she told Sky Trevor Phillips on Sunday: We have to worry about the flu every winter. I think people still don’t realize that it can be a deadly disease.

But what’s important about this winter is that there’s a chance you’ll accidentally see the flu for the first time with the coronavirus. So the risk of catching the two together remains. And if you do, early evidence suggests that you are twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you are together.

So I think it’s an uncertain winter, not a prediction, and an uncertain feature, but we know we have lower flu cases last year, so immunity and strain types are a little more uncertain, she said.

Harris also warned that the UK could get polymorphic flu this year, with weakened immunity because virus levels were very low last year due to Covid restrictions.

She said an average of about 11,000 people will die from the flu each year. The difference here, she adds, is because we skipped nearly a year with the flu, so we can usually see polymorphic influenza with one strain predominate.

After taking advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) and looking at countries in the Southern Hemisphere, Harris said there are four types of viruses in this year’s flu vaccine. The season comes earlier.

So we have a pretty good arrangement in our toolbox so we can try and attack which one has the upper hand, but this year it could be more than one and people’s immunity will be lower. So, the real secret here is to get both coronavirus and flu vaccinations, but obviously continues the good hygiene practices we’ve been practicing through COVID-19, Harris added.

Harris also said getting children to wear masks at school won’t be at the top of the list of COVID-19 safety measures.

I think the important thing is that children should not go to school if they are actually infected. We know we have a very good testing program and we expected a spike in cases at the beginning of the semester. She told the BBC The Andrew Marr Show.

Harries also warned that the global dominance of the Delta strain has wiped out other strains of the coronavirus, but we still need to be vigilant.

The NHS aims to vaccinate a record 35 million people this winter, the most ambitious flu vaccination program in history. The free flu shot is available to approximately 30 million front-line health care and social workers, children over 50 and under 11, pregnant women, and people at clinical risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/10/getting-flu-with-covid-makes-you-twice-as-likely-to-die-says-uk-health-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos