



Scottish yard officials have alleged that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrews, was forced to have sex when she was 17.

In an interview in August after Giuffre filed a civil suit against the prince, Met’s commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said that no one was above the law and that he had asked our team to reconsider the material.

The Sunday Times reported that since then, Met officers have questioned Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, into these allegations. It is unclear whether they received an official statement from her, he said.

The prince absolutely and adamantly denied having sex with Giuffre, and Buckingham Palace claimed the allegations were unfounded and false.

Dick said in August that there had already been two reviews of the case. She said they should consider whether there is evidence of a crime and whether the UK is a suitable jurisdiction to handle the case.

The lawsuit alleges Andrew sexually abused Jupre in the London home of socialite Gislaine Maxwell and the property owned by the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The photo of the now infamous Andrew with his arms around Jupre’s waist was reportedly taken by Epstein at the home of his friend Maxwell during a visit to London in 2001 when Jupre was 17. Andrew said he had no memory of meeting her, and the photos suggested that the claims strongly denied by his accusers were forged.

Giuffres’ US attorney Sigrid McCawley, partner of Boies Schiller Flexner, told the Sunday Times:

A Met spokesperson said in a statement:

Giuffre alleges in the lawsuit that she was rented for sexual purposes to Epstein, a registered sex offender, including when she was a minor under US law. The Prince faces an October 29 deadline to formally respond to a lawsuit claiming unspecified damages.

In August, it was reported that Andrew was identified as a person interested in the investigation of Epstein and Maxwell, who committed suicide in prison in 2019.

The phrase stakeholder is used by law enforcement to refer to a person who has not been arrested or formally charged with a crime, but may refer to a person who may have information to aid in an investigation.

Maxwell, who faces trial in New York in November, has pleaded not guilty to allegations of prostitution involving Epstein.

Andrew, 61, stepped down from royal duties in 2019 in the wake of a disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight. He told Maitlis that he would not have been able to have sex with Giuffre at his Maxwells London home on the date in question because he was at home after attending a kids party at Woking’s Pizza Express.

