The UK needs more than lip service for higher wages and productivity.





For years I’ve been talking about car washing. Why are some countries more likely to drive a car through the roller brushes of a large machine, while in other countries a group of (often immigrants) men ride down the car with towels?

My answer is that when wages are high, employers save labor, invest in machines and take digitization or other measures to make the most of their working hours. As a result, you can pay higher wages. In an economy where labor is cheap, companies find it profitable to forgo their capital investment and hire enough low-productive workers to do what machines can do.

The carwash analogy describes Scandinavia, which combines high productivity with relative egalitarianism. Rather than paradoxically, productivity is higher because wages are higher.

After the Conservative Party convention last week, fans of my car wash metaphor were asked what they thought of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new economic message. His government is instructing businesses to stop complaining about shortages of manpower, such as HGV drivers, as ending low-wage immigration will transform the country into a high-wage, high-productivity economy. Oddly enough, Johnson’s behavior is (for now) just as good as his words. He strongly resisted calls for a substantial emergency visa scheme.

So, is the government doing what I have proposed so far? I’m not sure.

Lip service to a high-wage, high-productivity economy isn’t really a strategy to get there. A real plan is a sign that wage levels are permanently rising and businesses must adapt or die. If the Conservatives are serious about it, they should steal their march against Labor by targeting the £15 minimum wage early. (It will also be a monumental troll for the Labor left, who chose to fight over this issue last month and lost party leader Sir Keir Starmer.)

The government will also show that it understands how high wages are most likely to increase productivity. This is not because all firms look for previously untapped sources of productivity, but because those that do not (typically smaller and less specialized firms) miss the sources of productivity (the larger and more efficient groups). Even if this government is preparing for a wave of small business bankruptcies, that doesn’t tell us.

Nor is it ambitious to spend significantly more on education or maintain aggregate demand to have long-term confidence that more productive businesses can scale. This was essential to make the high-wage productivity strategy work in Scandinavia. In short, it’s not at all clear if the UK government really wants to lead the economy to the Promised Land.

Conservatives tend to think so. Increasing productivity through raising the minimum wage was a secret Scandinavian element of George Osborne’s 2015 budget. But this is not the 2015 Conservative Party. For the current lot, “Strategy” feels like political opportunism, but I want it to be proven wrong.

Even if the government really wanted to force higher wages on businesses, free movement of labor in the EU and the end of Brexit in general would be the worst way to achieve this. Productivity gains from potential salaries could be offset by other frictions leaving the EU. Global Britain must run to stand still.

The labor shortage caused by Brexit may also not lead to wage increases. The economic evidence is clear that immigration for work has put some downward pressure on wages at best. So you shouldn’t expect to end up pushing them away.

The UK’s low-wage economy is entirely self-sustaining as a result of domestic policies such as poor labor law enforcement and a large informal economy. After all, some countries have shunned low-wage economies despite free movement. Norway has welcomed more Europeans than the UK after Eastern Europe joined the EU in 2004, and has effectively created a sectoral legal minimum wage, including for HGV drivers, by extending the collective bargaining wage floor to the exposed sector.

In contrast, the lesser ability of UK employers to pay has led to the expansion of the less productive sector along with immigrant labor. When those workers disappear, the result is not the generalized high wages and high productivity, but the shrinking of more essential sectors like fruit and vegetable exports, hospitality and tourism, which can lead to giving up labor to more essential sectors like trucks. Anyone can guess what happens at the car wash.

