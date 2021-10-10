US Wages Rise And Those Who Fail To Adjust To The New Reality Will Fail | small american business





There is a significant labor shortage in the United States. Yes, federal Covid unemployment payments expired after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to change jobs amid reports of the big resignation, and employers are desperate to do everything in their power to retain workers as demand remains strong.

As a result, job vacancies are at an all-time high and small businesses across the country are begging for workers. So what happens when the demand for an essential product is high and the supply of that product is insufficient? Its simple economy: prices go up. Wages are increasing.

According to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly earnings of all American employees working for private companies reached $ 30.85 in September, after sharp increases in the previous five months. It is a fair bet that wages will rise even more in the very near future if people are going to eat and heat their homes.

Many small business owners across the country and in all industries are getting it.

For example, there’s Amanda Cohen, who owns a vegetarian restaurant in New York City and raised her starting salary to $ 25 an hour. She says she hasn’t had a single problem attracting workers to her business. We focus on people who come first and everything comes second, she told a Business Insider reporter. I cannot be successful without staff. Cohen has increased its prices by 30% to cover these costs.

Hourly wages are on the rise at restaurants and retailers elsewhere. And pay increases don’t just happen in the restaurant and retail industry.

Furniture maker Ethan Allen recently announced an expansion in Vermont along with an increase in his starting salary to $ 16 an hour as well as salary increases for more senior associates. A Wisconsin trailer maker is raising wages for the second time in a year in response to the labor shortage in that country. Another manufacturer in Dayton, Ohio, offers each employee a raise of $ 10 per hour. The National Manufacturers Association says its members plan to raise wages by 3.5% over the next year and I’m not even sure that’s enough.

The founder of a construction company in Los Angeles struggles to find workers and admits that the easiest way, which is the hardest way to get and keep workers on his sites, is to pay them more. A company that builds roads in Tennessee increased its starting wage to $ 14 an hour (that’s Tennessee, not San Francisco). A New York construction company has increased its hourly increases to $ 25 and is now paying hiring bonuses. Paper hangers, pile operators and roofers have seen their wages increase by more than 15% in the past five years alone.

The wage increases are affecting small businesses everywhere, from landscaper in Hudson, New Hampshire, who pays workers $ 25 an hour to see if they just want to apply for Wisconsin trucking companies that offer bonuses to hiring between $ 5,000 and $ 15,000. Overall, wages in the service sector have increased by around 10% this year.

It is not temporary. Once you raise an employee’s salary, you will never take it away from them in the future. Which means there is a huge change in the airline structures of small and large businesses across the country, a change that will continue for the foreseeable future.

I have clients who still operate as if it was before Covid. When looking for employees, they offer compensation similar to the rates they previously paid. They failed to understand that times have changed and that the basic principles of economics play out in front of them: when demand exceeds supply, prices go up. Companies that accept this reality will adapt and continue to benefit from it. They will hire good people and be successful. Business owners who refuse to understand this simple concept simply won’t.

