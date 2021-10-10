UK Carrier Strike Groups return to Singapore to begin air and naval interaction





An F-35B Lightning jet launched from the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth flew yesterday (9 October) alongside a Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter.

South China Sea Jets training together in the international waters of the South China Sea conducted simulated air combat training and formation flights. Meanwhile, the British Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and Singapore naval vessels conducted maneuver training in international waters in the South China Sea.

This activity kicks off the Strike Groups contract with Singapore, led by flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth, who will visit the city-state tomorrow (11th October) to demonstrate deep and long-standing British-Singapore relations.

British Asian Minister Amanda Milling, RAF Chief of Staff and Field Marshal Sir Mike Wigston are also in Singapore tomorrow, aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth to meet with senior military officials in Singapore.

While in Singapore, Secretary Milling will lead the UK’s contribution to a think tank roundtable on ASEAN, regional security and prosperity, and the UK’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.

While aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, Air Chief Marshal Wigston will receive detailed operational updates from the 617 Squadron on how the F-35 Lightning was integrated and operated throughout the deployment.

(From top) RSS Vigor and RSS Formidable HMS Queen Elizabeth of the Republic of Singapore Navy and British Carrier Strike Group exercise together on 9 October 2021. [Photo: Royal Navy]

Commencing their first operational deployment in May 2021, the carrier strike group engaged in a variety of activities with partners and allies as they sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans into the Western Pacific.

The deployment highlights the UK’s commitment to upholding democratic values, strengthening defense and security cooperation and promoting free trade globally, a key theme in the UK Governments Integrated Review published earlier this year.

While in Singapore, the crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth invites Singapore officials and industry leaders from a variety of disciplines, including defense and security, trade and business, science and research, to support the development of closer UK-Singapore cooperation and UK engagement. along with the Indo-Pacific region.

To celebrate International Girls Day (October 11), female engineers from HMS Queen Elizabeth also participated in a virtual Q&A with girls from Singapore to ask questions about their careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). replied to

All activities related to HMS Queen Elizabeth will be conducted in full compliance with Singapore government’s Covid-19 measures, including testing, use of masks and social distancing. All CSG staff will remain on board for the duration of the visit.

Singapore is one of more than 40 countries to visit or train with while carrier strike teams are deployed globally.

In July 2021, the strike group sailed through the Singapore Strait with a number of ships along with the Singapore Navy in the southern high seas of the South China Sea. At the same time, the supply ship RFA Tidespring also made a contactless pit stop in Singapore to load supplies for group movement further east.

British Carrier Strike Group commander Steve Moorhouse said:

The Carrier Strike Groups deployment is designed to recognize the importance of the region globally. The Group’s existence also demonstrates our support for freedom of navigation through important trade routes and our commitment to an international system of norms that benefits all countries.

We would like to thank Singapore for supporting the carrier strike group deployment, contributing to aerial training with our jets, and supporting the HMS Queen Elizabeths pit stop at Changi. We are proud to play our part in continuing to grow and deepen Singapore-UK relations.

Kara Owen, UK High Commissioner for Singapore, said:

2021 will see the UK become ASEAN’s first dialogue partner since 1996 and negotiate to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Getting Started This is an important year for our relationship with the region.

Singapore has been a long-standing partner and supporter of British engagement in the region, and a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth is a testament to our close and lasting bilateral relationship. While here she will support our continued efforts to further grow the SG-UK partnership for the future in defense and security, trade and prosperity, and science and research.

Note to editors:

Free photos from Carrier Strike Group (CSG21) can be downloaded here.

As part of its first operational deployment, the CSG21 will sail over 26,000 nautical miles and return to engage 40 countries from the Mediterranean to the Indo-Pacific.

The 5th generation HMS Queen Elizabeth Carrier weighs 65,000 tonnes and is the largest floating vessel built in the UK. She leads six Royal Navy ships, British Navy submarines, US Navy destroyers and Dutch frigates, making it the largest naval and air force concentration in one generation to leave the UK. It is equipped with a fifth-generation F-35B Lightning multipurpose aircraft. They have a crew of the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy and the US Marines jointly.

From defending democratic values ​​and addressing shared threats, to seizing new trade opportunities through collaboration with Singapore, South Korea, Japan, India and others, the deployment is a step change in UK engagement in the region. means

The UK is making significant investments in the region, which has already been granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner status, and is negotiating a comprehensive and progressive agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), including Australia, New Zealand and Trade negotiations with India are moving fast.

The UK’s commitment to this continued defense and security responsibility in the Indo-Pacific will be reinforced this fall with the deployment of two of the UK’s newest and most environmentally friendly battleships as HMS Tamar and HMS Spey depart for permanent deployment from the UK. Indo-Pacific.

