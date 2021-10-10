France: The UK failed to pay the $54 million it promised to solve the migrant crossing problem.





Britain has been urged to keep up with the French minister, who insisted it paid none of the £54 million it had promised France to tackle the migrant crossing problem.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday that “not even one euro was paid”.

Earlier this year, the government promised to send millions of pounds to support France’s efforts to stop the crossing.

But Interior Minister Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold funding unless it stops more people from arriving in the UK.

The call comes from a charity that observes migrants arriving in small boats across the English Channel, saying the consequences of using the controversial pushback tactic could be “disastrous”.

Channel Rescue’s Kim Bryan said over the past two weeks her group has witnessed border guards practicing pushbacks using jet skis off the cliffs of Dover.

“What they’re doing is like pushing the boat out of the stern and the bow,” Brian told BBC Breakfast Sunday.

“These ships are incredibly crude. At first, just being washed out of a jet ski can topple over.

“Then when this starts to happen, what we will see is a tragedy. The results will be horrendous. I think Priti Patel’s suggestion of pushback on the channel is completely unsafe and completely impractical.”

Last month, Interior Ministry secretary Matthew Rycroft said using the tactic that only “a small number” of ships could be legally returned to France.

People thought to be immigrants brought them to Dover on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr. Rycroft was also unable to tell the Commons Home Affairs Committee when or when the policy implemented to reduce travel to the UK would come into force.

According to data gathered by the PA News Agency, more than 17,000 people made a risky trip across the Strait of Dover in small boats in 2021.

“At this time, no one has been paid,” Darmanin told The Associated Press on Saturday.

“We are asking the UK to keep our funding promises because we are guarding our borders.”

He also urged the UK to take steps to reduce the ‘attraction’ of immigrants without detailed explanations and without documentation of residence.

“We are talking about humans. There are children and babies who risk their lives to ride this ship. There are people dying on the channel. “I don’t know what they are hostages in a political debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Dover on Saturday, border guards were seen bringing dozens of people to the beach after a dangerous crossing.

A woman was seen leading a small child ahead while being led down the aisle by border officials.

Among the migrants transported to Dover on border patrol vessels were children (Gareth Fuller/PA).

It came after many thought they had succeeded in arriving in the UK on Friday.

The Department of Home Affairs has not yet provided a number that arrives on Friday or Saturday.

“This year a record number of people risked their lives at the hands of ruthless smugglers to cross dangerous waterways off French beaches,” a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry said.

“The joint cooperation with France has resulted in nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and more than 13,500 crossings prevented. But with hundreds of people still risking their lives to cross the road, everyone has to do more.”

