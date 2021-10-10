Boris Johnson News Live: Latest Update Says Labor Will Fire Tories In Crisis





Business Minister Advocates Government’s Handling of Energy Crisis

If an upcoming EU proposal tinkers with the edges, the UK will override some of the Brexit withdrawal agreements.

The EU is expected this week to announce an end to the so-called sausage war with a new offer to sell British chilled meat in Northern Ireland, but Brexit Secretary Rod Frost is expected to request further concessions.

A government source told the PA news agency that Britain would suspend part of the agreement under Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol if the EU proposal proves unsatisfactory.

The Labor Party accused the government of halting its duties during a series of crises. Boris Johnson is reportedly on a week-long vacation in a luxury villa on the Costa del Sol.

His journey comes as millions of households face rising costs of living during the energy price crisis, eliminating temporary increases in universal credit benefits, supply chain problems and higher taxes starting next year.

“At a time when the government is in crisis, the government has stepped down from office,” said Bridget Phillipson, Shadow’s chief secretary.

The PM is on vacation, and no one knows where the prime minister is. And this morning we understand that Business Sec has entered the realm of fantasy.

Her remarks came after Kwasi Kwarteng, secretary of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), told Sky News that she was working closely with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to help businesses survive the energy price crisis.

An anonymous Treasury source disputed the allegations and said of the Quarteng: Obviously, the Ministry of Finance is not involved in any talks.

Key PointsLatest Update 1633890308 Rishi Sunak Saves Billions by Calculating IMF Cash From Overseas Aid Budget

According to the report, the Prime Minister will save billions of pounds in foreign aid spending by counting the money the UK has received from the IMF to help poor countries.

The UK received a windfall of $20 billion in IMF funds distributed to boost the global economy after the government decided to cut aid spending from 0.7% of national income to 0.5%.

While other wealthy countries will spend extra on IMF special drawing rights (SDR) allocations, The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak will stick to an international rule that allows 30% of IMF concessional loans to be considered aid. The paper said activists believe the government will eventually save between 4 and 5 billion dollars over the next few years.

The former conservative international development minister criticized the prime ministers’ moves. Justine Greening said: The UK has already cut aid spending from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%. If we are to become a truly global UK, we must now focus on making the most of our impact with what remains.

It would be counterproductive to more effectively reduce aid investments that save lives and keep vulnerable countries stable.

Andrew Mitchell, who led the Commons uprising against aid cuts, said Sunak should reconsider. While the Treasury Department is quite correct to say that these classifications of SDRs fall within the aid budget, the question is whether the UK should agree to make additional in these exceptional circumstances during the pandemic.

Liam James10 October 2021 19:25

1633888238 Head of Britain’s strictest school running a government social mobility task force

The head of the nation’s most rigorous school has been appointed chairman of the government’s social mobility committee.

Katharine Birbalsingh said she will use this position to develop a society that provides equal opportunity for all.

She has been praised by Liz Truss for maintaining high standards as the Principal and Founder of Michaela Community School in North London.

Seventh graders at the school in Wembley learn how to sit properly in a chair, how to quickly walk into class in a row, how to focus on the teacher, and how to instill good behavior upon arrival.

Ms Birbalsingh will remain the school’s principal while on the committee. In 2010, she told delegates at a Conservative party meeting that education standards are so stupid that teachers know them and they are tied to too many goals that keep schools from teaching properly.

In her resignation letter, the committee’s predecessor, Dame Martina Milburn, warned the prime minister that the pandemic will make social mobility more difficult than ever.

Liam James10 October 2021 18:50

1633886952 Conservatives oppose climate crisis response, voters protest

A new study finds that senior Conservative lawmakers who oppose radical government measures to tackle the climate emergency face a backlash from voters.

Iain Duncan Smith, John Redwood and Steve Baker all attacked because they thought the proposal to help the UK meet its legal promise of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 was too expensive.

However, a Greenpeace poll in the constituency found that the majority supported the more radical move.

About two-thirds of voters in all three constituencies said the government should do more. Over 70% want the UK to be one of the world’s most ambitious countries on climate change.

64-71% want their households to be helped to phase out gas boilers and replace them with low-carbon emission heat pumps.

And the majority say that climate will be a major issue in the next general election of Sir Iains (67%), Sir Johns (66%) and Bakers (63%).

For more information on Rob Merrick, see:

Liam James10 October 2021 18:29

1633884581 Connecting new homes to gas supply may be banned by 2025

Details of the government’s new strategy for home energy efficiency are leaking.

New Statesman said today that ministers have outlined plans to ban new homes from connecting to gas networks as early as 2025. The ban on the sale of new gas boilers until 2035 was revealed early.

Liam James10 October 2021 17:49

1633882997 What is Section 16 and what happens if the UK triggers it?

The process of triggering Article 16 and the possible consequences Ella Glover describes here:

Liam James10 October 2021 17:23

1633881960UK overrides NI protocol if EU proposal is lacking – government source

A government source told PA news agency that if the UK were tinkering with an EU proposal due to be released on Wednesday, the UK would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, effectively nullifying parts of the deal.

The EU will tabulate four documents on how the protocol could function better. It is expected to propose a national identity exemption in EU law for third-party meat to allow British sausages to be sold in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost plans to demand more concessions.

Liam James10 October 2021 17:06

1633880631UK, new collision course with EU over Northern Ireland

Brexit Minister Rod Frost will call for major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, including the role of the European Court of Justice to oversee Northern Ireland’s settlements.

The EU is currently expected to announce an end to the so-called sausage war by proposing that chilled meats can continue to cross the Irish Sea from the UK after the grace period ends, but Lord Frost plans to make more requests. concession.

In a speech to the diplomatic community in Lisbon on Tuesday, he said the protocol would never receive the support it needed to survive without new measures in this area.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney asked if the British ministers really wanted the agreed-upon direction or if they wanted a further breakdown in relations.

Liam James10 October 2021 16:43

1633878944 Health inequality between the rich and the poor more than doubled

According to the report, the life expectancy gap between the rich and poor in the UK is widening.

The Guardian, citing official data analysis from the Kings Fund think tank, reports that the difference in life expectancy between the richest and poorest regions has more than doubled since the early 2000s.

The organization’s researcher Veena Raleigh says the gap in health inequality uncovered by the data is growing.

Lamiat Sabin10 October 2021 16:15

1633877621 Energy Crisis Could Lead to Winter Deaths McDonnell

John McDonnell has warned that an energy crisis during the winter could contribute to more Covid-related deaths.

The former shadow minister feared a surge in winter-related deaths, along with worrisome risks from high rates of COVID-19 infections and the spread of winter flu, if the government does not act.

But by portraying the Boris Johnson government as immobile, he seriously questioned the ministers’ abilities.

Lamiat Sabin10 October 2021 15:53

16338752803m wasted in asylum camps never used, labor says

Ministers have been reckless after spending $3 million on a prison-style asylum camp that was later abandoned.

Figures obtained by Liberty Investigates show that it paid a construction company millions of dollars late last year to install hired portabine on the site of the Yarls Wood removal center in North Bedfordshire.

The plan was to house 187 people there for 13 weeks, but no units were used.

Shadow Immigration Minister Bambos Charalambous said: This is a shocking example of the incompetence and waste of the Ministry of the Interior.

The government asylum system lacks compassion and capacity. Their dithering wasted millions of taxpayers’ money.

Lamiat Sabin10 October 2021 15:14

