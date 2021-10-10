



Britain’s so-called “winter of discontent” of 1978-79 was a period of notoriety for the British. It was a period of continued fuel shortages and panic buying as a series of strikes swept the country. At the time, some criticized Prime Minister James Callaghan for being blinded by disaster. The Sun newspaper headline, famous for ridiculing his wife, was “Crisis? What Crisis?”

DJ View, who? Strikes are no longer a factor, but supply chain stumbling blocks are certainly a factor. The gas station queue is back. The same goes for empty store shelves. And today’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as always as optimistic as Callaghan before him, does not share the collective sinister sense of America.

But, at least this time around, PMs aren’t the only ones optimistic. Private equity dealmaking in the UK has thrived amidst these adversity. The surge in buying was a turning point in the asset class and its role in the UK economy. Again, the question for many investors is “what crisis?”

The UK isn’t the only one experiencing economic hardship today. However, the recovery is expected to be slow. World real GDP fell 3.6% in 2020 as the pandemic reversed trade, investment flows and unemployment across the globe. Although the revival began in Q2 2021, the UK’s GDP grew by 5.5% and the UK economy is still 3.3% smaller than it was before the pandemic, lagging behind other G-7 countries including France, Canada, Japan and the US. .

Events over the past few weeks in the UK highlight the arduous road ahead. The country suffers from a severe shortage of about 100,000 truck drivers. This is the result of the pandemic chaos and foreign labor shortages caused by Brexit immigration restrictions. Dairy farmers have been forced to spill undelivered milk, and panic purchases exacerbated fuel delivery delays.

But the UK’s PE trading ratio can’t tell a different story.

According to PitchBook’s latest UK & Ireland Private Capital Breakdown, the PE market has been in a bull market since the beginning of the pandemic, which continued through 2021. That year.

In particular, take-private transactions stand out. Private equity, rich in dry powder, is targeting UK publicly traded companies that are relatively undervalued. As of September 30, PE investors had completed six public-private transactions totaling $12.1 billion (approximately $14 billion). Not only did 2021 exceed the 2020 annual amount, but it does not lag far behind the 2019 high of 13.6 billion.

Last week, PE firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice emerged victorious in a bid war to take British supermarket chain Morrisons private for 7.1 billion won in a four-month bid war against a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group. Once closed, it will be the largest buyout of the year and set a new record for total PE M&A transaction value. TDR Capital and I Squared Capital’s proposed acquisition of power generation equipment company Aggreko and Blackstone’s real estate group St. Other deals are also underway, including the acquisition of Modwen.

This surge did not come without a backlash. The rise in trading activity has been frequently attacked by raids on British companies, and so-called private equity “eagles” are picking the bones of British public companies struggling during the pandemic. Some politicians have urged the government to intervene in certain deals, particularly CD&R’s acquisition of Morrisons. Many fear that PE ownership will inevitably cause UK companies to become indebted and deprived of their assets, eventually being partially sold without consideration to their employees.

Of course, not everyone sees it that way. Last month, UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak described the PE surge in British companies as “good news” for the economy.

At the same day’s tech conference, Sunak said CD&R cemented its lead in the battle for Morrisons. It may be a predictable response from a government minister who wants to express the current situation in the UK in a positive way, but he’s not completely wrong.

Reality is, as is often the case, somewhere in the middle. The current surge in PE dealmaking looks set to subside as the UK economy recovers, but for better or worse the impact will last longer. Whether the UK’s current economic downturn can be called a new “winter of dissatisfaction” remains to be seen, but it is definitely a season of change. The new importance of private equity represents a watershed moment for a country where publicly traded companies have long dominated the economy.

