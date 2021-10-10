Zach Wilson says slow New York Jets offense is starting to ‘crush us’





Week after week, it’s the same story: the offense of the New York Jets does not appear until the second half. This is really starting to frustrate quarterback Zach Wilson, who said on Sunday that there was a “confidence issue” and that it was “crushing” us because of the early deficits.

“It’s a block that we have to get over,” Wilson said after a 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. “We have to get out of this tendency to start off badly.… We can’t keep trying to come back from behind. The NFL is too tough to always come from behind.”

The Jets, who fell to 1-4, trailed at halftime, 20-3, handling just 80 total yards and five first downs. They were so out of sync that Wilson, on an onscreen pass, hit right tackle Morgan Moses in the back of the header with a stray pass.

He continued an infuriating pattern, as the Jets were outscored in the first half 75-13. They became the first team since the 2015 San Francisco 49ers to score seven fewer points in the first half in each of their first five games. Wilson (19-for-32, 192 yards, one interception) blamed himself.

“We have to get out of the sling from the start,” he said. “I have to go out and just throw this thing and do the right readings. I missed a few shots. I can’t go out and miss shots. These aren’t tough shots. The coaches put us in a good position. just need to build momentum. “

Wilson, named NFL Rookie of the Week after his outstanding performance in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, had just 65 passing yards with 9:30 left to play. While he’s proven he can make spectacular off-story plays, he still struggles with so-called pocket easy throws.

“It’s really easy to stand at the driving range and hit 300 yard practices,” said coach Robert Saleh. “You can do that when you’re in the start area and you have water to your left and sand to your right. It’s something he needs to work on and coaches need to work on that point. “

Saleh admitted that the Jets “have to start faster, and I’ll take it over to try to figure that out this week” – a goodbye. Wide receiver Corey Davis said players need to relax.

“We know we are better than 1-4,” he said. “That’s what the energy looks like in the locker room. Guys are disappointed, angry. There are all kinds of emotions.”

The Jets went three and out on their first two possessions, and Wilson was intercepted on the third possession. At that point, they were already down 17-0. The passing attack was conservative, but that’s because the Falcons (2-3) played a lot of safety looks at two depths, according to Saleh.

In this case, the Jets should have been able to throw the ball against lighter boxes, but they didn’t do it very well either. They rushed for just 64 yards, including one touchdown each by Michael Carter and Ty Johnson.

Wide receivers struggled as well, as starters Davis, Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore combined for just 10 catches, including just three in the first half. Moore, a rookie, was shut out and was only targeted twice in the game. Wilson was puzzled.

“I don’t know what it is,” he said of slow starts. “We have to figure that out this week off, how to fix it. I also have to play better at the start. It’s interesting. In the second half of every game we looked really good. We know what we’re doing. are able and we are able to show it at the end.… Starting at three is not a way to do it. “

The Jets closed at 20-17 on Carter’s touchdown with 6:55 left, but the defense – gassed at that point – quickly gave up a 75-yard touchdown to seal the loss.

First-time offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur takes a lot of heat for wrestling. In last week’s win over the Titans, the biggest plays were Wilson’s improvisation. Saleh defended LaFleur, saying he called it an “aggressive game” in London. With early deficits, the Jets are putting too much pressure on their young quarterback. “We have to go,” Wilson said. “I have to make plays. We have to launch this attack.”

