Taliban say US to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan





by: KATHY GANNON, Associated Press

Posted: Oct 10, 2021 / 3:21 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 10, 2021 / 3:37 PM EDT

Relatives and residents attend a funeral ceremony for victims of a suicide bombing at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The mosque was full of worshipers Shia Muslims when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked during Friday prayers, killing dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. (AP Photo / Abdullah Sahil)

ISLAMABAD (AP) The United States has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of economic disaster, while refusing to politically recognize the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said on Sunday.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between former enemies since the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in late August.

There was no immediate comment from the United States on the weekend meeting.

The Taliban said the talks in Doha, Qatar went well, with Washington releasing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to tie such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

The United States has made it clear that the talks were by no means a preamble to recognition of the Taliban, who seized power on August 15 after the fall of the allied government of the United States.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen also told The Associated Press that the movement’s acting foreign minister assured the United States during the talks that the Taliban was determined to ensure that the ground afghan is not used by extremists to launch attacks against other countries.

On Saturday, however, the Taliban ruled out cooperation with Washington to contain the increasingly active Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

IS, an enemy of the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks, including Friday’s suicide bombing that killed 46 minority Shia Muslims. Washington considers ISIS its greatest terrorist threat from Afghanistan.

We are able to tackle Daesh independently, Shaheen said when asked if the Taliban would work with the United States to contain the Islamic State affiliate. He used an Arabic acronym for IS.

Bill Roggio, a senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies that tracks militant groups, agreed that the Taliban did not need Washington’s help to track down and destroy the Afghan ISIS affiliate, known as the name of Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or ISKP.

The Taliban “have fought for 20 years to expel the United States, and the last thing they need is the return of the United States. They also don’t need US help, said Roggio, who also produces the foundation’s Long War Journal. The Taliban must lead the difficult and time-consuming task of rooting out ISKP cells and its limited infrastructure. He has all the knowledge and tools he needs to do it.

The IS affiliate does not have the advantage of the havens in Pakistan and Iran that the Taliban had in their fight against the United States, Roggio said. However, he warned that the Taliban’s long-standing support for al-Qaida makes them unreliable as counterterrorism partners with the United States.

The Taliban gave refuge to al-Qaida before committing the attacks of September 11. This caused the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 which ousted the Taliban from power.

It makes no sense for the United States to think that the Taliban can be a reliable counterterrorism partner, given that the Taliban enduringly supports al-Qaida, Roggio said.

During the meeting, US officials were to put pressure on the Taliban to allow Americans and others to leave Afghanistan. In their statement, the Taliban said without further details that they would facilitate the principled movement of foreign nationals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/news/taliban-says-us-will-provide-humanitarian-aid-to-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos