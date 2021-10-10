Liberty Steel jobs in the UK are protected by a $50 million cash input.





Liberty Steel is putting in 50 million cash to protect hundreds of jobs in the UK.

The announcement, which affected Rotherham’s plant, was part of a broader restructuring of Libertys owners, the GFG Alliance, which had to seek financing when its major lender, Greensill Capital, went bankrupt.

This cash will allow the Rotherham factory to reopen, which has been closed since the spring.

The funds investing in Liberty Steel UK are in a strong position for business transformation and debt restructuring.

Jeffrey S Stein, Chief Restructuring Officer, said: We are pleased to report significant progress in the global restructuring of the GFG Alliances.

The debt restructuring we agreed on for Liberty Primary Metals Australia provides clarity and stability to our business and ensures a clear recovery plan for our creditors.

The money we are putting into Liberty Steel UK is in a strong position for business transformation and debt restructuring.

The next step in global refinancing is Europe, where a significant number of new borrowers have expressed interest in refinancing our steel assets.

Chief Transformation Officer Jeffrey Kabel said: Committing 50 million shareholder funds to Liberty Steel UK is an important step in restructuring and transformation.

This will create sustainable value, give Liberty the ability to quickly raise and deploy capital in the UK, and help our businesses demonstrate potential and agree to long-term debt restructuring.

GFG Alliance Chairman Sanjeev Gupta said: “Through the hard work and determination of our team, our Australian integrated operation is now profitable and has been performing at its best in years.

The deal we agreed to today provides a stable financial platform for the LPMA business and secures the recovery plans for Credit Suisse Asset Management and Greensill Bank after the collapse of Greensill Capital.

We would like to thank all stakeholder governments, union representatives, customers, suppliers, employees and the community for the support the GFG Alliance has shown us through the hardships caused by the Greensill collapse.

At the same time, GFG’s funding to reopen Liberty Steel UK operations is an important step towards creating a sustainable UK business.

That will allow time to prove that operations can be run efficiently that will allow us to finalize a longer debt restructuring.

The plan highlights the progress we have made since the collapse of Greensills and has secured creditor and union support.

Community Union Secretary General Roy Rickhuss said: This news is overdue, but it is an important step in the right direction and shows that the GFG can raise money for the UK.

Great challenges remain, but the workforce is ready to go back to work to make the best steel money money can buy, and with 50 million injections we can start making steel again. Governments must do their part and act now to protect our industry from the consequences of soaring energy prices.

Other European countries have already taken action and British steelworkers want to know why our politicians are sitting on their hands. Brexit was supposed to make it easier for the government to support UK industry and UK jobs, but it was beckoning and making excuses for doing nothing.

John Healey, regional MP and Labor Party’s shadow defense secretary, said:

Liberty is at the heart of Rotherham Steel, and we hold our breath so our working capital can resume production.

But $50 million isn’t enough in the long run, so a full long-term refinance for Liberty UK should now follow quickly in a deal for Liberty Australia. Only then can Rotherham breathe more easily.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said on Twitter that the news was very welcome. Governments must now play a role and commit to using British steel for infrastructure projects and addressing high business rates and energy costs.

