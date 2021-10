UK’s Strict Principal, Katharine Birbalsingh, Appointed Head of Social Mobility | social mobility

The headmaster of Britain’s strictest school for attacking waking culture has been appointed the government’s new social mobility commissioner.

Katharine Birbalsingh made a standout speech at the 2010 Conservative Party Congress about Britain’s collapsed education system.

Birbalsingh was applauded for arguing that black students’ poor academic performance was partly due to chaos in our classrooms and partly to accusations of racism. [against teachers].

Following a political debate after the speech, she lost her job. However, in 2014 she founded the Michaela Free School near Wembley Stadium in northwest London, which has no excuses policy of conduct. Students were penalized or detained for forgetting to bring their pencils or pens, or for forgetting to have a conversation in the hallway between classes. The school has been described by Superintendent Ofsted as outstanding in all areas. In 2019, more than half of all GCSE grades were at level 7 or higher.

Dougie Smith and Munira Mirza, the married couple leading the Downing Street cultural warfare, are reported to be fans of Birbalsingh, who describe themselves as having little conservative values ​​as senior advisers to Boris Johnson.

Birbalsingh tweeted when the government-commissioned Sewell report on racial and ethnic disparities was widely criticized for being divisive, inaccurate and derogatory to racism. They betrayed their left masters by daring to think for themselves when they should be grateful. It is institutionalized/cultural racism. And it is everywhere.

The Social Mobility Commission has been led by interim co-chairs Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper since July 2020 following the resignation of former chairman Dame Martina Milburn.

Birbalsingh said he looks forward to taking on that role when improving social mobility is more important than ever. She added: On the one hand, we want to inspire real action that encourages people to seize the opportunities available to us, and on the other hand we want to ensure that governments and other public institutions are delivering on their promises to provide those opportunities. It gives you the opportunity to level up virtually any region of the UK.

Liz Truss, Minister of Women and Equality, said he wants Birbalsingh to focus on education, business and employment.

Truss, a self-critic of awakened orthodoxy, said: “Our equity work will address the concerns that keep people awake at night, such as getting a good job and providing a good education to their children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/oct/10/uks-strictest-headteacher-katharine-birbalsingh-made-social-mobility-chief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos