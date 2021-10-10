UK Leads Development of Powerful New Detector for Particle Colliders





He will lead the UK to design the detectors it needs for its next-generation powerful particle accelerator.

Electron Ion Colliders (EICs) will be built at Brookhaven National Laboratory in the United States to answer some of science’s most fundamental questions about the nature of matter.

Nuclear and particle physicists from the UK will lead preliminary work to help design detectors at the new facility.

This is achieved through a 3 million grant from the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

EIC allows scientists to image protons and quarks and gluons found inside atomic nuclei in great detail.

This initial work will ultimately affect the function and scope of the experiment and therefore will affect the results.

They can study not only how they are distributed, but also how they move and interact with each other.

This research will revolutionize our understanding of one of nature’s fundamental forces: strong interactions.

This force governs the behavior of hadrons, a group of subatomic particles that contain protons and neutrons and are behind more than 99% of the mass seen in the universe.

Scientists will use EIC to figure out how strong interactions act as adhesives that hold materials together.

In two and a half years, the UK will lead the development of some detector technologies that make science possible.

STFC’s Deputy Director of Nuclear Physics Justin OByrne said: The UK’s nuclear physics community is a small but highly influential research community and is internationally recognized for its leadership and expertise.

With this funding, we are empowering UK scientists to take a strong leadership role in influencing what EIC detectors are.

EIC is similar to a high-energy electron microscope, but it can probe the internal structure of protons and nuclei.

The detector must be able to capture the scattered electrons and the particles produced in each collision with high precision.

This allows scientists to construct an accurate picture of what is found inside.

Construction of the accelerator and detector is expected to begin in 2023/24 when the technical design is complete.

First year funding has been approved under the UK Research and Innovation Infrastructure Fund.

